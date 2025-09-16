The Chicago Blackhawks have struggled on the ice in recent years. Chicago is looking for any player that can help them post more victories, in the 2025-26 campaign. It appears the club has found someone who might be able to help. The team is signing a tryout contract with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, per Sports Net Canada.

“(I) was surprised to still see him on the market after a 40-point season,” reporter Elliotte Friedman posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Grzelcyk played the 2024-25 season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He posted those 40 points while playing in 82 games for the Pens. Only one of his points came from a goal, as he had 39 assists on the campaign. He was third on the club in that category.

The veteran defenseman played for the Boston Bruins for several years, before heading to Pittsburgh. He will bring a lot of experience to Chicago. The Blackhawks have hardly any defensemen on the roster over the age of 25, per Pro Hockey Rumors.

“Connor Murphy is the only defender under contract in the Windy City over the age of 25. Alex Vlasic, at 24 years of age and 179 games of NHL experience, is the club’s top lefty by a wide margin,” Josh Erickson wrote.

The Blackhawks finished the 2024-25 campaign with just 61 points as a team. Chicago allowed 296 goals, the most in their division.

Blackhawks are hoping to find success

The Blackhawks have repeatedly been one of the worst teams in the Western Conference standings the last few years. It seems a long time since the franchise was competing and winning Stanley Cup championships.

Time will tell if Grzelcyk can earn a permanent spot on the club's roster. He has played in 527 career NHL games, with 175 career points. Although he spent nearly a decade in Boston, his career-high campaign came last season in Pittsburgh. It was the first time in his career he reached 40 points in a season.

The Blackhawks start their preseason schedule on September 23, against the Detroit Red Wings.