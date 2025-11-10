The Chicago Blackhawks keep on rolling, thanks in large part to the red-hot Connor Bedard.

After starting a six-game road trip with three straight losses, Chicago righted its ship and finished the away stretch with three consecutive victories.

The Blackhawks punctuated that trip with a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to the tune of a 5-1 score.

And once again, Bedard led the way for his team, as the 20-year-old center tallied a total of three points, which consisted of a goal and two assists. With that multi-point performance, Bedard now has 25 points through 16 games to start the 2025-26 NHL regular season. Additionally, it's the first time a Chicago player managed to rack up that many points in 16 games or fewer since Patrick Kane did it a decade ago.

Article Continues Below

“Connor Bedard (9-16—25 in 16 GP) tied Patrick Kane (16 GP in 2015-16) as the fastest @NHLBlackhawks skater to record 25 points in a season in the past 35 years,” the NHL Public Relations shared in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Interestingly enough, Kane is now with the Red Wings and was part of the game, where Bedard replicated the feat he made during his days with the Blackhawks. For what it's worth, Kane, who is now 36 years old, had 106 points on the strength of 46 goals and 60 assists in 82 games during the 2015-16 season.

Bedard got the Blackhawks on the board first in the Red Wings game with a goal on the power play before even the first-minute mark of the opening period. With that goal, Bedard also extended his point streak to eight games.

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin responded minutes later with an even-strength goal, but also turned out to be the only one scored by Detroit in the contest. Teuvo Teravainen got Chicago ahead in the second period with a goal before Tyler Bertuzzi and Andre Burakovsky each found the back of the net in the third period, with Bedard credited with assists on both goals. Oliver Moore added one more goal with under a minute left in regulation to make it a five-score outing for Chicago.