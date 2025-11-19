The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Tuesday, moving to 10-5-4 on the season. After a long rebuild that saw some dreadful seasons in the Windy City, the Hawks are winning games and making a playoff push. Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard netted his second hat trick of the season, which led to this funny prank from Andre Burakovsky.

Andre Burakovsky providing Connor Bedard’s inner thoughts… “I’m Connor Bedard. I’m the hottest player in the league. I’m naaassty” 😆 pic.twitter.com/lQ8JYUGXwt — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Burakovsky interrupted Bedard's availability by mocking the former first-overall pick. “I'm the hottest player in the league, I'm Connor Bedard, I'm nasty.” That prompted laughs from Bedard and the media corps and actually helped answer the question that was asked. “How different is the mood around here, just comparing your first two years in the league?” After the laughter died down, Bedard responded, “That's a good example.”

The Blackhawks have not made the playoffs in a full season since 2017. While the rebuild has been longer than expected, it landed them Bedard first overall in 2023. After a sluggish first two years in the pros, Bedard has been sensational in his third year. He now has 29 points in 19 games.

The Blackhawks are holding down a playoff spot as the third-place team in the Central Division. Their schedule stays light for a bit, with the Seattle Kraken and Buffalo Sabres up next. But a real test comes on Sunday, as the Colorado Avalanche come to Chicago for a massive matchup.

Bedard has matched Patrick Kane in Blackhawks history, led the team to victories against some solid opponents, and is providing hope for the future. There has not been hope in Chicago since Jonathan Toews and Kane left. But Bedard represents the new era for the Hawks, which is coming to fruition now.

Burakovsky was traded from the Kraken to the Blackhawks this offseason. Now, he is playing alongside Bedard as Chicago takes off into playoff contention this year.