The Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of a slump, sitting on the losing end of eight of their last 10 games, including a 7-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in their last contest. But in the meantime, Connor Bedard continues to have an amazing season, breaking out in his age-20 campaign.

Now, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson is dropping the truth about his star player's excellent start.

“The thing we always knew about Connor long before he was a Blackhawk is he's going to do everything he can to maximize his potential,” Davidson told NHL.com, speaking at the NHL Board of Governors meeting.

“He's going to work as hard as he can to make sure that he's putting himself in the best situation to succeed. I believe that's just what he's done through understanding things that he needs to improve on. He did that this offseason. It was a massive step forward for him. It's something we believed was there, he just needed the time and some of the information to effectuate that change.”

Bedard was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Hawks as part of a rebuild by Davidson and the franchise. He made an immediate impact in his rookie campaign. The Canadian teen played in 68 games, finding the back of the net 22 times while adding 39 helpers. His point total would jump up the next year, but his points per game declined. In 2024-25, he lit the lamp 23 times while chipping in 44 assists. This led to a drop from .89 to .81 points per game.

Connor Bedard emerging into true superstar this season

This year, Bedard has been on a different level as a 20-year-old. He has already scored 18 goals, which ties him for third in the NHL currently. Further, he has added 22 assists, ranking the star fourth in the NHL with 40 points. That puts the third-year player on pace for 113 points.

“He's 20 and young men change a lot,” Davidson said of Bedard's growth. “They grow into their personalities, into their situations.”

While the focus is still on improving as a player for the franchise and leading the Blackhawks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20, Davidson also understands Bedard may be looking at the upcoming Winter Olympics. He thinks the Canadian forward deserves to be considered for a spot on the roster.

“He's obviously done a considerable amount of development to make that team. It would be great for him. I want him to make that team. There's a lot of smart people that are picking that team so I'll leave them to that, but if he were to make that team, I think it'll be fantastic for him.”

The Olympics are set to begin on February 6, while rosters are due at the end of December.

But right now, the focus is on the NHL season. The Blackhawks are 12-11-6 on the campaign, placing them fifth in the Central Division, and one point out of a Wild Card spot. Bedard and his Chicago teammates return to the ice on Wednesday night, hosting the New York Rangers.