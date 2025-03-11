The Chicago Blackhawks have been bottom-feeders for each of the last three years, finishing at the bottom of the Central Division from 2022-24 and looking destined for another eighth place finish this season.

But as general manager Kyle Davidson said in his post trade deadline media availability on Saturday, he's hoping that will be a thing of the past starting next year.

“It’s safe to say we’re likely moving away from that,” Davidson said when asked about the organization continuing to accumulate draft capital. “We do have all these great assets that are future assets… but we’ve got some really nice pieces that we feel are valuable around the league.”

The Blackhawks currently own a wealth of assets, including multiple first-round picks over the next couple of drafts along with significant salary cap space. But the goal is now to pursue talent that is already NHL ready.

“We’ve got over $30 million in cap space next year and not too many guys to re-sign,” he said on Saturday.

Based on the executive's comments, it looks like the Hawks will be aggressive both in free agency and on the trade market going forward. They may already have their goaltender of the future after acquiring Spencer Knight from the Florida Panthers in the trade that sent Seth Jones to Sunrise.

After a couple of abysmal seasons in the Windy City, the fanbase is desperate to get back to the level of play that saw the franchise capture three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015 — and be a contender for most of the 2010s.

Blackhawks will have a great chance to pick 1st overall in June

With a young phenom to build around in Connor Bedard, and without a playoff appearance since 2019-20, it's probably time for the Hawks to start making moves to come out of the rebuild.

And the fact they didn't trade away pending UFA Ryan Donato, who has been the team's best player over the last several weeks, says a lot about Davidson's commitment to continuity and leadership going forward.

After drafting Bedard No. 1 overall in 2023 and selecting Belarussian defenseman Artyom Levshunov second in 2024, the franchise has a great chance for another high pick this time around.

Currently 20-36-9 with 17 games left, it's almost certain Chicago will finish either 31st or 32nd in league standings. After a shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, they sit just six points ahead of the last place San Jose Sharks.

The two teams will meet on Thursday night at the SAP Center in San Jose, and that could have serious draft implications. The team who finishes last will have a 25.5 percent chance to select No. 1 overall in June's draft.

Although it's been another miserable campaign in Illinois, it looks like there could be much brighter times ahead for the Original Six franchise.