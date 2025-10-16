The Chicago Blackhawks ran roughshod over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night at Enterprise Center, trouncing their divisional foes 8-3 and securing their biggest road blowout since 2019 (h/t Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times). The win bolstered Chicago’s tally to 2-2-1 and extended their winning streak to two games, while St. Louis, who were on a two-game winning streak themselves, stumbled to 2-2-0.

The scoring began just 3:02 into the first period when Ilya Mikheyev capitalized on a defensive miscue by Blues goalie Joel Hofer, intercepting a pass and shooting into the open net. St. Louis responded quickly, with Jake Neighbours tying the game at 4:29 on a rebound, his fourth goal in three games. Lukas Reichel restored the Blackhawks’ lead at 5:23 with a sharp-angled shot through Hofer, and Dylan Holloway tied it again at 14:54, sending the teams into the first intermission knotted at 2-2.

Chicago seized control in the second period, scoring three times within 6:03. Reichel notched his second goal at 2:49, tipping a shot from Alex Vlasic. Frank Nazar added a goal at 4:32, using a clean rush past Neighbours to beat Hofer over the left shoulder. Joel Hofer was pulled at 7:09, replaced by Jordan Binnington, who allowed a goal to Jason Dickinson at 8:52, extending the Blackhawks' lead to 5-2.

Article Continues Below

Chicago's dominance continued in the third period. Ryan Donato converted a loose puck at 1:17 to make it 6-2. Tyler Bertuzzi added a power-play goal at 5:03 off a Teuvo Teravainen one-timer, and Tyler Tucker scored at 11:28 for St. Louis’s only response before Ryan Greene, in his seventh NHL game, recorded his first career goal at 12:21 to finalize the 8-3 outcome.

Reichel finished the night with two goals and an assist, while Mikheyev, Bertuzzi, Nazar, Donato, Dickinson, and Greene all contributed goals. Connor Bedard led the team with three assists, tying Bobby Hull for the most multipoint games by a Blackhawks player under 21. Ilya Mikheyev, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Tyler Bertuzzi each also tallied points. Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves for the Blackhawks, while Hofer and Binnington combined to stop 15 of 22 shots for the Blues.

This is the eighth time Chicago has scored at least eight goals against St. Louis, a feat last accomplished on October 26, 1993, when they won 9-2. It’s also their highest goal tally in a single game since an 8-3 smackdown of the Anaheim Ducks on March 8, 2022.