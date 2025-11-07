Through nine weeks of the 2025 NFL season, an argument can be made that the Los Angeles Rams are the best team in football. They rank in the top 10 on offense, both in yards and in points. They also rank in the top 10 defensively in both aspects. That includes allowing just 15.9 points per game this season, second to only the Houston Texans.

But there has been one glaring hole thus far: special teams.

In particular, the kicking game has been awful. Place kicker Joshua Karty leads the NFL with eight missed kicks. That prompted the Rams to sign Harrison Mevis earlier this week to compete for the starting job. On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that Mevis will start Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, per Ari Meirov.

That may signal an end to the ‘Karty Party' in Los Angeles.

#Rams HC Sean McVay said Harrison Mevis — aka “The Thiccer Kicker” — will be their kicker on Sunday vs. the 49ers. Joshua Karty’s eight missed kicks are the most in the NFL, so the team is making a change — at least for this week. https://t.co/iP2Eth9CzJ pic.twitter.com/Cx3Y5CWwyO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2025

Mevis stands six feet tall, weighing in at an unusual 243 lbs. But don't let the big man's size fool you. He can kick. Mevis made 20 of 21 field goals with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions. But not only has he shown to be accurate, he has some power in that leg.

While playing at the University of Missouri, Mevis drilled a game-winning, 61-yard field goal as time expired against the Kansas State Wildcats.

MIZZOU FROM 61 YARDS OUT!! MEVIS THE HERO!!!! INSANE ENDING!! WE LOVE COLLEGE FOOTBALL!! pic.twitter.com/2e35kotBN1 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 16, 2023

That stands as the longest made field goal in SEC history.

It should be a welcomed sight for Rams fans, who have grown increasingly frustrated with Karty.

With arguably the season's biggest game coming up on Sunday, McVay made the change. Coincidentally, one of Karty's worst games came earlier this year against the 49ers. He missed a 53-yard field goal, then had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter that would have given the Rams the lead.

San Francisco eventually won 26-23 in overtime.

Los Angeles is 6-2, tied atop the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, the 49ers are 6-3.