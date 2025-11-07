Twenty-eight teams will be active in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season, leaving the same number of quarterbacks available for fantasy football managers.

Four teams go on bye in Week 10, forcing Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Joe Flacco and Cam Ward out of lineups. Ward has not been a fantasy-relevant player in year one, but Mahomes, Prescott and Flacco have all been top-10 options over the last month.

Jayden Daniels‘ fantasy owners are also forced to seek reinforcements with the second-year quarterback likely done for the year. Daniels will avoid surgery on his dislocated elbow, which gives him a chance to potentially return, but he will be out of commission for the foreseeable future.

With only 32 quarterbacks in play at one time, the position does not tend to be forgiving to desperate fantasy football managers. Yet, even in a week as chaotic as Week 10, there are a handful of overlooked players in favorable matchups worthy of streaming.

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are confident that Brock Purdy can return soon, but it does not seem like Week 10 will be realistic. Fans can expect another start for Mac Jones, who might be an intriguing fantasy football quarterback play against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams will be the first team the 49ers rematch in 2025. Jones was spectacular in the first meeting, going 33-for-49 for 342 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He now has a chance to repeat that performance at home.

Jones' big game against the Rams follows his season-long pattern of success against zone coverages. The former first-round pick has been substantially better against zone than he is against man. Los Angeles enters Week 10 deploying zone at the fifth-highest rate in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jones' lingering leg injuries could stir trouble against the Rams' chaotic pass rush. However, he has been able to effectively neutralize pressure thus far, only taking more than two sacks in two of his seven games.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young has not been an effective fantasy football quarterback thus far, which has led to his low ownership percentage in most leagues. He has busted in several previous favorable matchups, but he might have his best chance to perform in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

Young led the Carolina Panthers to a shocking Week 9 victory over the Green Bay Packers, but he did so while managing just 107 scoreless passing yards. He now goes to the opposite end of the spectrum with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who enter Week 10 allowing the seventh-highest completion percentage and the eighth-most yards per pass.

Young has struggled all season, but he has been slightly better against zone coverages than he has against man. His best game of the season came in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals' zone-dominant defense. The Saints enter Week 10 deploying zone at the 12th-highest rate in the league.

New Orleans is also struggling to generate pressure, which plays in Young's favor. Young has one of the league's lowest accuracy rates under pressure and should benefit from a cleaner pocket in Week 10.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Few quarterbacks have been as volatile in 2025 as Michael Penix Jr. The Atlanta Falcons' southpaw gunslinger has proven capable of big performances, but is equally as likely to fall flat on his face. Relying on him in fantasy football is a gamble, but everything aligns for Penix to succeed in Week 10.

Entering Week 10, Penix's three big games all came against man-heavy defenses. He was a top-12 fantasy quarterback when the Falcons faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, who all deploy man-to-man schemes at a top-10 rate.

Penix now faces the Indianapolis Colts, who deploy man coverage more than the league average. The Colts have also been a favorable matchup for quarterbacks, with teams throwing against them at the highest rate in the league. As a result, Indianapolis has allowed the fifth-most passing yards through nine games.

The Colts addressed their secondary concerns by adding two-time All-Pro Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. That move helps, but they are still forced to start undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards in their secondary with Charvarius Ward on injured reserve.

Indianapolis also placed star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve ahead of Week 10, weakening their elite pass-rushing unit.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

As much credit as Jaxson Dart receives, he is still being undervalued. The star rookie has been the third-best fantasy football quarterback since he took over the job in Week 4, all while working with butterfingers ambassadors Darius Slayton and Theo Johnson as his top receiving options.

Despite losing Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, Dart is averaging 22.9 fantasy points per game. Yet, that number would be much higher if faulty officiating had not wiped out a 68-yard touchdown pass in Week 8, and if Slayton held onto a perfectly placed 34-yard would-be touchdown pass in Week 9.

Perhaps luck will swing more in Dart's favor in Week 10, when the Giants take on the Chicago Bears' inconsistent defense. The Bears have been solid against the pass thus far, but are struggling to contain mobile quarterbacks, allowing the 12th-most rushing yards to the position.

Chicago also has the ninth-fewest sacks in the league, while allowing the third-most completions of 20 yards or longer. Dart has simply proven to be one of the best fantasy football playmaking quarterbacks, regardless of who he plays with or against, and should be owned in every league at this point.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has a chance to be the top sleeper quarterback in fantasy football for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers face a difficult test against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the matchup is more favorable for Rodgers than it seems.

While Rodgers is an average quarterback against man coverage, he is still elite against zone defensive schemes. The 41-year-old has the fifth-highest completion percentage and the fifth-best passer rating against zone thus far, according to PlayerProfiler.

Those numbers align in his favor against the Chargers, who are the second-most zone-dominant defense in 2025.

The Steelers have been heavily reliant on the run under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, but expect them to open up more in Week 10. Los Angeles' elite run defense has affected play-calling, with teams throwing against it at the 11th-highest rate.