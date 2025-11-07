The San Francisco 49ers improved to 6-3 with a Week 9 victory over the New York Giants. Against all odds, the 49ers keep winning despite numerous injuries. But San Francisco faces a major challenge in Week 10 as the team will host the red-hot Los Angeles Rams in a divisional clash Sunday.

Mac Jones has gone 5-2 while filling in for Brock Purdy. A turf toe injury suffered in Week 1 has limited the 49ers’ starting quarterback to just two games this season.

However, Purdy could be active against the Rams after returning to a limited practice and earning a questionable tag. But even if Purdy suits up on Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan says Jones will start in Week 10, per Ian Rapoport.

Brock Purdy will be 49ers' QB2 if active in Week 10

The Pro Bowl passer’s status has been murky of late. Earlier this week, Shanahan said Pudy wasn’t particularly close to returning. The veteran coach also noted that the QB’s injury is “something that probably won't fully go away all year regardless of when he comes back.”

Shanahan has been all over the place regarding the quarterback’s ailment. Just yesterday the coach told reporters that Purdy is getting closer to a return while at the same time hinting he could miss the rest of the season.

Nonetheless, the fourth-year QB could be active on Sunday for the first time since Week 4. The potential to suit up against the Rams is a positive sign for Purdy’s recovery. Still, the 49ers don’t need to rush him back with Jones playing well in his place.

San Francisco has suffered significant injuries on both sides of the ball. But the team has been able to overcome the setbacks, thanks in large part to Jones’ performance. The 49ers would take sole possession of first place in the NFC West with a win over the Rams, coupled with a Seahawks loss.