Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will miss at least three to four weeks. Thomas suffered the injury during the first quarter of Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

The 24-year-old strained the same hamstring three times last season, limiting him to 25 games.

“Obviously, I feel for him,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “He’s done a great job this summer. He looked great, his body looked great, and now he won’t be with us on the court. But we’ll do whatever it takes to help him keep working and get him healthy. And in three or four weeks, we’ll reevaluate and see what the plan is. Right now, it’s next man up, so that’s exciting. It’s another opportunity to keep fighting and competing at the same level we’ve done the last two games.”

Thomas underwent a significant body transformation this summer, telling reporters at training camp that he lost “a good amount” of weight.

Cam Thomas' hamstring woes continue following offseason transformation

The 24-year-old continued to post big scoring numbers early this season while dominating the ball in Brooklyn's offense. However, he struggled to impact the game in other areas. The fifth-year guard averaged 24.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on .408/.356/.875 shooting splits across seven games before Wednesday's early exit.

Thomas is one of 24 players posting a 30+ usage rate this season. He ranked 33rd among all players in time of possession (4.3 minutes per game) through seven games.

Without another high-level on-ball creator on the roster, Fernandez detailed how the Nets will replace Thomas' production.

“We don’t have another Cam Thomas. The team will figure out a way,” the coach said. “We have to play more off the ball, more with the dribble, more with pick-and-roll, more through the bigs. All those things change. It happened last year, when all of a sudden we had Dennis [Schroder] and we played more pick-and-roll, then we had Ben [Simmons] and we played more off the ball and faster, and then we didn’t have either. Those things have to be on me. The constant has to be that we play hard with purpose. We have to look like a competitive team out there, a selfless team, and a connected team. If that happens, we’ll be ok.”

Thomas is in a contract season after turning down a two-year, $30 million deal featuring a team option from the Nets this summer. He instead opted to sign his $6 million qualifying offer, giving him a no-trade clause ahead of unrestricted free agency next offseason.