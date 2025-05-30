After more than two years away from the NHL, 15-year Chicago Blackhawks veteran Jonathan Toews is planning to return to the league in 2025-26. Toews has been working out and sharpening his skills in recent months, and he told his agent Pat Brisson that he wants to return to competition.

Toews stepped away from the game as a result of a mysterious illness, and it appeared that he had played the final game of his career in the 2022-23 season. Toews was the captain of the Blackhawks, and that team won three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He was noted for his defensive skill, his ability in the face-off circle and his key offensive contributions.

Toews is likely to attract quite a bit of attention because of his superb track record. It seems likely that teams that need second- and third-line centers may be willing to give Toews a chance to show what he can do.

Former Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith played with Toews on all three Stanley Cup winning teams, and he has no doubt that Toews will display his signature determination when he gets a chance to show what he can do on the ice.

He offered his opinion during an interview after the story of Toews' comeback broke. “I am sure that he can come back and he can be successful,” Keith said. “I think so. Anything he puts his mind to, he can do. The time off is a tough thing. He keeps himself in shape. He will put the work in. That's not a question. He has great hockey sense. I'm excited to see what's going to happen and where he's going to end up. I am excited to watch him.”

Toews may not be headed for reunion with Blackhawks

Toews' former team may not be the place for the center to mount his comeback. The Blackhawks have been struggling badly in recent seasons, and the team appears committed to a youth movement. There may come a time when the team is interested in bringing in solid veterans, but not until they turn the corner and show that they are in a position to fight for a playoff spot.

Many NHL observers expect Toews and the Winnipeg Jets to give each other strong consideration. Toews is a Winnipeg native, and when he was at the top of his game, he displayed the will and grit that the Jets have been missing in their recent playoff opportunities.

The Jets won the Presidents Trophy this season, but they needed a near miracle to beat the St. Louis Blues in the first round before they lost to the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs.