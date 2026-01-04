Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has not completely turned the corner since his heroic comeback effort against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, so other players must step up on offense in Saturday's huge tilt versus the San Francisco 49ers. Zach Charbonnet is answering the call under the bright lights of Levi's Stadium.

Darnold stunningly did not throw the ball to the wide-open running back on first-and-goal and instead incurred an 11-yard sack during the game's opening drive. The Seahawks went for it on fourth down and brutally came away with zero points. They bounced back nicely on their next possession, however, courtesy of Charbonnet. The 2023 second-round draft pick darted to the end zone on a 27-yard touchdown, lifting up his QB and squad after the earlier blunders.

Zach Charbonnet with room to run! SEAvsSF on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/RA2RIsF3C7 — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Seahawks should have the stifling defense to beat any NFC Squad regardless of venue, but securing home-field advantage could make their path to Super Bowl 60 much easier. It could also take the pressure off Darnold, a player who has been a bit turnover-happy in big games. Seattle must prevail in hostile territory in order to earn the No. 1 seed, however.

Charbonnet is doing his part to make that happen, breaking loose for a huge run that now has the 49ers playing from behind. The former UCLA star is a valuable component of the Seahawks' two-man backfield, complimenting the more explosive Kenneth Walker III with his ability to shake off defenders. He rushed 18 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's 27-10 win versus the Carolina Panthers, and he is staying hot in Santa Clara.

Zach Charbonnet has nine carries for 60 yards and the aforementioned TD. Seattle leads 10-0 at time of print.