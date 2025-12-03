The Chicago Blackhawks lost to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night. Chicago has regressed from its winning ways in recent weeks, posting a 1-4-2 record in its last seven games. Despite the loss, Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard scored an insane goal in the third period that gave his team the lead.

BEDARD WHAT A GOAL 😵🚨 pic.twitter.com/Mu729hbVxP — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bedard picked up a breakout pass from Andre Burakovsky and used his speed to fly through the neutral zone. He created a shooting lane around the defender and snapped the goal past Carter Hart. This goal is another example of Bedard's superpower. He is elite at changing the shooting lane with a quick snap shot, something that freezes the goalie for a half second too long.

The Blackhawks held the lead for most of the third period until the Golden Knights tied the game with 2:28 to go. That forced the game to overtime and later a shootout. Bedard went in the shootout, undressing Hart once again.

BEDSY WHAT A SHOOTOUT GOAL WITH HIS MITTS 😵🚨 pic.twitter.com/OprQijGiCh — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 3, 2025

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore ended the shootout in the fourth round, but it was another game that further proved Bedard's ascension to stardom. The Blackhawks may not be ready for a big playoff run yet, but they have another superstar in the making.

Bedard now has 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points in 26 games. That ranks him fourth in goals, tenth in assists, and third in points across the entire league. Team Canada has noticed, which could send Bedard to Milan for the Olympics. The last time he donned the red Maple Leaf, he became a Canadian hero at the 2023 World Juniors.

@tsn Throwback to when Connor Bedard completely took over in overtime to send Canada to the semi-finals! 🇨🇦🔥 #WorldJuniors ♬ original sound – TSN

Bedard came into the NHL with as much hype as the great prospects of recent years. While he has not accomplished what Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews have yet, Bedard has flashed and has Chicago fans fired up.