The Chicago Blackhawks are entering a new era and that means bringing in a new crop of talent, something that general manager Kyle Davidson is trying his best to do. This meant parting ways with players such as Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

Toews is ready for another NHL opportunity, although it will not be with the Blackhawks. He was not satisfied with the ending he had in Chicago and is looking for a chance to add another chapter to his story.

“I’m not satisfied the way things ended in Chicago,” Toews told The Athletic. “It’s not about proving anything. It’s just that there’s something left in the tank and I want to explore that. I want to go have fun, have a blast, play with passion.

“But at the same time, I still have some high-level hockey left. I want to be able to step away from the game having said that I’ve given it my all. And I still think there’s something left to give.”

There was speculation that Toews had decided to hang up his skates, but that's not a decision he has made yet.

“Everyone just assumed I was retired, but I think in my mind, I wasn’t too sure for a long time,” Toews said. “I just needed to not think about it, to just give myself time and space. … Now I’m really missing hockey, and I think that’s the biggest sign. I miss the game and feel I have a different perspective and a new lease on things.”

Toews understands what Davidson and company are trying to do as far as ushering in a new era of Blackhawks success.

“I honestly do think that chapter is closed,” Toews said. “I respect what Kyle and the organization is doing. They decided a few years ago to move in a different direction and I’m all for that. … I don’t think that’s a fit for me anymore. I want to go somewhere and have a chance to be myself and play the game. I know my best hockey’s going to come through that way, instead of trying to be in that role where I’m still living with the pressure of our Cup-winning days. That era’s over.”

Kyle Davidson talks Blackhawks' future

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to make some improvements this summer and general manager Kyle Davidson is ready to spend some money.

“It doesn’t change anything that we will or won’t do in the summer,” Davidson said via The Hockey News. “It doesn’t change any ambition from that standpoint. We still have over $30 million in cap space next year and not too many guys to resign. There is still a lot of opportunity should it become available to us.”

The Blackhawks are looking to get back to competing after struggling for the majority of the 2020s so far.