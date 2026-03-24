The Chicago Blackhawks have not had a stellar season. They were sellers at the trade deadline, including the Blackhawks trading away captain Nick Foligno. Still, the team is attempting to build towards a bright future.

Part of that is bringing in their top prospects to get NHL experience, and one of those prospects will be making his NHL debut on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, according to a release by the Blackhawks.

Anton Frondell has been recalled from Djurgårdens IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and will play against the Islanders.

Frondell was the third overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. He signed his entry-level contract and was loaned to Djurgårdens IF for this season. The 18-year old scored 20 goals and added eight assists in 43 games with the team. With the Djurgårdens IF season ending, Frondell will return to the Blackhawks.

During the morning skate, Frondell was with Ryan Greene and Connor Bedard on the top line. He was also on the top power-play unit, according to Jay Zawaski of AllCHGo.com.

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“Based on the level of play he’s had all year, how well he’s played the last part of the year, the fact that there’s zero practice time at this time of year, I’m going to throw into the fire kind of coach,” head coach Jeff Blashill said Sunday about the debut of his top prospect.

Frondell is an exciting prospect for his offensive firepower. While Bedard is a solid passer and can set up his teammates, Frondell has a great shot to complement him, according to a scouting report by Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects.

“That guy’s shot, my goodness. He’s doing one-handed backhands from the top of the circle. He is so strong. He is so talented. I think it’s going to be a little bit before we see the finished product in him. I’ve always felt that way. He’s a very physically mature player, but I think his game is going to need some rounding out. When he’s 24 years old, he’s going to be an absolute horse for the Blackhawks. He’s going to be a very, very good player,” Robinson said.

The Blackhawks are 26-31-13 on the season, sitting in last place in the Central Division. Puck drop against the Islanders is set for 7 pm ET.