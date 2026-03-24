The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to say goodbye to one of their legendary players on Tuesday. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons. The Buccaneers were unsure if David would return for the 2026, but now they have their answer.

Tampa held a press conference for David on Tuesday to announce his decision.

“I just want to start off by saying God is amazing. 14 years of playing football to come to this moment,” David began, per Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman. “I never thought I would be in this situation, I never thought I would be here. Growing up, playing the game of football at six years old, I always did it for the fun of it. For the love of it, never cared about what came with it.”

The Buccaneers drafted David in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played every year of his career for the Buccaneers. David retires as a Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro.

“My 14-year career was a journey,” David continued. “It was a long road to get here.”

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David explained that he had doubts that he would make it in the NFL when playing at junior college. But he credits the experience as being incredibly valuable for his career.

“I learned what it takes to become accountable and I learned that a lot of people depend on you,” David explained. “Going to the University of Nebraska I kept that chip [on my shoulder], kept that same mindset. Throughout every year that I've been here, I had that same mentality.”

David finished his NFL career as one of the most prolific tacklers in league history. He logged 1,716 total tackles, 42.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles, 14 interceptions (including two pick-sixes), and one safety.

“At the end of the day, I will always be a Buccaneer,” David concluded. “It's always Bucs for life.”