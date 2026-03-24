Opening Day is right around the corner, and the Cleveland Guardians received some good news in the latest injury update for one of their players. After what could have been a serious injury, it sounds like a veteran catcher could only miss a small amount of time.

Reports indicate that Austin Hedges, who is 33 years old, is dealing with a bone bruise in his right hand after being hit by a pitch in the Guardians' 7-0 spring training win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The X-Ray came back negative, and Heges is considered day-to-day.

“Austin Hedges underwent an X-Ray that came back negative today after he was hit by a pitch on his right hand last night. Has a bone bruise, considered day to day.”

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Hedges' return is up in the air for now, as he must wait for the bone bruise to heal. Once healthy, he is likely to serve as the club's backup catcher behind Bo Naylor this season. The soon-to-be 12-year veteran is certainly better defensively, as his numbers at the plate are nothing to gloat about. That makes him great for spot starts for the Guardians.

Austin Hedges ended the 2025 campaign with a .161 batting average and .250 OBP while recording 25 hits, five home runs, and 10 RBIs through 155 at-bats. David Fry is likely to step into the backup role in Cleveland until Hedges bounces back from injury.

The Guardians are scheduled to face off against the Seattle Mariners on the road on Opening Day. Due to the timing of the injury, Hedges may not be ready to play by March 26. But considering he is day-to-day, it doesn't sound like he will be out for too long.