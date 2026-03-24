MLB The Show 26 Update 3 has arrived, with patch notes detailing fixes for gameplay and several modes. RTTS, Franchise, Diamond Dynasty, and other modes all received some love. Additionally, the patch adds various commentary and presentation fixes. Therefore, we posted all the changes below for your convenience. Without further ado, let's take a look at the MLB The Show 26 Update 3 Patch Notes.

MLB The Show 26 Update 3 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

General:

Overall, various fixes to attribute carousel displays

Fixed the flickering on players in presentations.

Fixed a bug that caused light strobing in pre-game intro presentations.

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue where pitchers’ velocity in the front end could differ from their in-game velocities.

Furthermore, fixed an issue with the pulse pitching display where the outer ring would not shrink to the size of the inner ring.

Fixed issue where steal opportunities would not happen when player locked as a catcher if Catcher Opportunities were set to Impact Plays.

Diamond Dynasty:

Fixed a crash that could occur in Classic Mode Mini Seasons.

Users will now be brought back to the program of a completed moment after the moment is completed.

Lastly, various fixes for lineup and squad screen displays

Road To The Show:

Fixes for multiple on-field cameras in player lock.

Fixed a bug where intro presentations would appear blank when the user selects “play next game”.

User will now receive their trade update from agent Stephanie before they get traded in AA.

Fixed a bug where walk up music might play incorrect song for player.

Various bug fixes to perk system

Adjusted CPU pitchers to be more accurate when calling pitches as the catcher.

Lastly, fixed a bug where home run record presentation might not show after breaking the record.

Franchise:

Fixed a bug that could affect rookie eligibility and service time.

Fixed a bug where legend players could be flagged as two-way players.

Fixed a bug where a team could be awarded an extra prospect promotion incentive pick for the same player.

Fixed a bug where pitchers on your bench will not display a secondary position on the lineup screen.

Fixed missing Projected Free Agents list in Spring Training on Franchise Home.

Fixed issue in Player Search where Pop Time would yield no results. Also fixed search issue with Relief Pitchers.

Improved trade feedback messaging.

Lastly, improvement in box scores to indent the box score line of defensive subs.

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Miscellaneous:

Various audio bug fixes

Updated Player Models:

Overall, updated the following player models:

Ronald Acuna Jr. Tanner Houck Alec Bohm Justin Martinez Cam Booser Mason Miller Connor Brogdon Brandon Nimmo Pete Crow-Armstrong Joey Ortiz Seranthony Dominguez Vinnie Pasquantino Chase Dollander Dalton Rushing Jeremiah Estrada Daniel Schneemann Matt Festa Tony Santillan Freddy Fermin Marcus Semien

Tony Gonsolin Framber Valdez Hunter Greene George Valera Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Matt Waldron Robert Hassell Ryan Weathers

Overall, that wraps up everything from the MLB The Show 26 Update 3 Patch Notes. Furthermore, we hope this update improves your experience. Additionally, we can expect to see more updates in the future as we approach the beginning of a brand new season. Overall, MLB The Show 26 will definitely receive more polish in the future.

In the meantime, feel free to check out our review of the game. Furthermore, check out our guide on how to become a better pitcher in The Show 26. Furthermore, we look forward to the next update to see what else they improve.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Overall.