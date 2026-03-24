The Baltimore Orioles have worked hard this offseason to have a strong 2026 campaign. One Baltimore infielder is facing some tough injury news as Opening Day approaches. That infielder is Luis Vazquez, who is dealing with a right thumb fracture.

Vazquez is currently without a specific return date, per MLB.com, after suffering the injury during a spring game. No recovery timeline has been announced by the Orioles.

“Vázquez, who was battling for a roster spot on the Orioles' bench, was hit on the right thumb by a 92 mph cutter and required stitches,” MLB.com reported.

The Orioles had a disappointing 2025 season. Baltimore finished the year with a 75-87 record, missing the Major League Baseball postseason.

Vazquez is one of a few Orioles infielders facing injury. Baltimore's young star Jackson Holliday has also been recuperating this spring from a hamate bone problem.

Orioles hope for a strong 2026 campaign

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Baltimore's new offensive weapon this season is Pete Alonso. Alonso signed a deal with the team after deciding to leave the New York Mets. Orioles fans are excited to see Alonso paired with Holliday and others.

The Orioles also set their starting rotation in recent days. Baltimore's new manager Craig Albernaz is ready to get things started.

“I think it was a great spring,” Albernaz said. “Just the work, the attention to detail, the intensity, the competitiveness. It was fun. Boys were loose. It's tough to kind of blend that all together and they did it. It just speaks to the players in that clubhouse. They jelled well. They push each other. They have fun with each other. They make it enjoyable for them to show up to the field every day ready to work. That's all you can ask for.”

Baltimore starts their season on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins. Orioles fans hope that Vazquez is able to return to the team soon.