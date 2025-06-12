The Chicago Blackhawks missed the playoffs again after a dreadful 2024-25 season. Connor Bedard saw his numbers regress slightly in his second season, but Chicago still has hope he can be their next franchise great. Jeff Blashill is the new coach, and general manager Kyle Davidson is ready to add this summer. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun outlines the Blackhawks' free agency plans to give Bedard some help.

The Chicago Blackhawks are exploring options to add to their forward group. They feel like they’re in a good spot on the back end with their young guys and set in goal,” LeBrun reported. “They want to start turning the team over to their younger players overall, so while they would like to add a player or two up front this offseason, they also don’t want to hinder their younger players’ path to quality playing time. So while the Hawks are looking to add up front, I don’t think they’re going to chase something unreasonable or do anything that doesn’t make sense in terms of the path they’re on.”

That last sentence is key when you consider the biggest name on the market. Mitch Marner would be what the Blackhawks are looking for. But he may not be available at the right time for Chicago.

The Blackhawks need to add scoring around Connor Bedard

If Marner is not a fit because of the price tag, the Blackhawks could look to add Nikolaj Ehlers or Brock Boeser. Regardless of the player, getting an elite winger for Bedard should be the top priority. They could also bring Ryan Donato back. who played with Bedard a lot this season and reached 20 goals. But that cannot be the only answer.

Since winning the 2015 Stanley Cup, the Blackhawks have made the postseason only three times. Their lone series win was in the 2020 Qualifying Round, and they lost in the first round. Their rebuild got a huge boost with Bedard, and now they have to live up to their big-market name and spend to support him.

The Blackhawks traded Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers for goalie Spencer Knight and a draft pick. With that solution in the net, they can focus on scoring in the offseason. They are expecting a lot from prospects Kevin Korchinski and Frank Nazar, but they could use a veteran to help with the scoring and the leadership in the locker room. Who should the Blackhawks add?