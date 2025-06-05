The Chicago Blackhawks are a potential Mitch Marner landing spot in NHL Free Agency. Chicago has a franchise cornerstone in Connor Bedard to build around. However, they need a star to complement him and aid in his development. Marner appears to be a perfect fit, but Chicago may be having some doubts.

The Blackhawks are reportedly skeptical of Marner's value in free agency this summer, according to The Athletic's Scott Powers. Chicago is likely to inquire about the Toronto Maple Leafs star should he hit the open market on July 1. In saying this, they do not view him as an essential addition to their roster at this time.

“As much as they like Marner, they don’t see him — or any unrestricted free agent — as an essential piece to add, considering where they are in their rebuild. He isn’t the Brian Campbell or Marián Hossa that puts them over the top,” Powers wrote for The Athletic. “Two years from now, as the Blackhawks’ youth grows older and more established, that could be different. But as of now, the Blackhawks don’t believe there’s enough upside in making Marner one of the league’s highest-paid players.”

Mitch Marner brings some concern in NHL Free Agency

Teams like the Blackhawks know that Marner is one of the best players in the game. He has helped the Maple Leafs make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last nine seasons. And he has dominated in the regular season at times.

However, his dominance stops in the regular season. He is still productive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, usually racking up points. However, he struggles to score goals when it matters in the postseason. In fact, he has just eight goals in his last 50 postseason contests.

The Blackhawks — along with other teams — are also aware of this. They know that signing Marner gives them one of the best players in the game. However, they are also aware that signing Marner to eight figures per season needs to come with better postseason performances. This is something teams will need to wrestle with between now and NHL Free Agency on July 1.