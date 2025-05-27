The Chicago Blackhawks are striving to reach the pinnacle of the NHL once again. Their new coach, Jeff Blashill, believes they can do it. Blashill says Chicago is going to get the best players available to come play for the team.

“I think we have an opportunity to have depth at every position, and honestly potential superstars at every position,” Blashill said, per the team's social media. “That's very, very unique in this league.”

Blashill says that getting the right players is only part of the battle. He and the other Blackhawks coaches have to coach up that talent.

“My job now is to help mold them, teach them, coach them, lead them to becoming great winners in this league,” he added. “It's a job I look forward to.”

Blashill is the new man in charge of the Blackhawks, who have struggled mightily in recent seasons. Chicago finished the 2024-25 campaign dead last in the Western Conference's Central Division in points. The team parted ways with coach Luke Richardson in December.

Chicago last won a Stanley Cup in 2015. The club also last won a division championship in 2017.

It's nowhere to go but up for the Blackhawks

Blashill takes over a proud Blackhawks franchise that has won three Stanley Cups in the last 20 years. The club has one of the NHL's great young stars in Conor Bedard, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Despite their not too distant success, the Blackhawks have done poorly over the last few years. Richardson compiled a rough record in the Windy City, winning just 57 games in three seasons. Blashill clearly will have some work in front of him.

Blackhawks management is ready to see what the new coach can do.

“Jeff is an incredibly smart and talented coach who boasts more than 25 years of coaching experience across developmental leagues, the NHL and the world stage,” Chicago's general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “He’s thrived when in a position to develop young players and has shown he’s capable of blending that into overall team success, a vision and philosophy we share for where we are today and where we see our team in the future. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come under Jeff’s direction.”

Blashill will soon get a chance to start building that superstar roster. Chicago has the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.