The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly making a change to their blue line ahead of a crucial offseason.

The team is expected to buy out defenseman TJ Brodie, via Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times:

“NHL offseason activity is about to get going. TJ Brodie will likely be part of the first wave of buyouts,” wrote Pope on X.

The Blackhawks signed Brodie to a two-year deal last summer, but he didn't last long. After impressive stints with the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs, the veteran struggled to replicate that success in Chicago.

After tallying 26 points in 2023-24, he only posted 10 points in 2024-25 with the Blackhawks in 54 appearances. Two seasons ago was already a decline as he continued to get older, but last season was a dramatic decrease in production.

Article Continues Below

The Blackhawks need game-changers and leadership. While Brodie brought the latter to the table, he wasn't getting it done on the ice. He was so disappointing that the club benched him after the trade deadline and gave their youth more of an opportunity to get ice time. He didn't play once in the final 22 games of the campaign after Chicago traded Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers.

Since $2.45 million of his $3.2 million salary for next season was a signing bonus, this move won't affect the Blackhawks' financial situation much. Brodie has a lot of experience in the league, so he could certainly be picked up by another team in NHL free agency.

The Blackhawks had a miserable '24-25 campaign, finishing in last place in the Central Division with a 25-46-11 record. Connor Bedard struggled at times, but still led the roster with 23 goals and 44 assists. Chicago has work to do to become a contender again, but leaning on their youth movement, led by Bedard, is a smart move.

It will be interesting to see where Brodie ends up.