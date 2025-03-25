The Chicago Blackhawks have had a dreadful season in 2024-25. And as many expected, it will end after 82 games. The Blackhawks were eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs not too long ago. As a result, the team will soon shift its focus to the offseason and potential trades the team will make.

The Blackhawks did some selling at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Chicago traded Taylor Hall to the Carolina Hurricanes in January as part of the Mikko Rantanen trade. More recently, they traded Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers after the veteran defenseman requested a trade out of the Windy City.

It's unlikely Chicago simply trades their veteran players while doing nothing else in NHL Free Agency. The Blackhawks are in a position to make a splash this summer. This could include a blockbuster trade to bring in a star level talent.

However, Chicago will certainly consider all its options. And there are players they can trade if they so desire. With that in mind, let's look at two Blackhawks trade candidates that could be in play once the offseason rolls around.

Connor Murphy will be a pending free agent

The Blackhawks considered trading Connor Murphy at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. However, a deal did not come to pass before March 7. This could certainly change come summertime, though. Especially since the veteran rearguard will be a free agent in 2026.

Murphy has turned in some very impressive defensive performances for the Blackhawks. Chicago has struggled as a team over the last few seasons. In saying this, the 31-year-old defenseman remains strong in his own end. In fact, Murphy is a top 30 defensive defenseman in the league in terms of Defensive Goals Above Replacement, according to Evolving Hockey.

Murphy should certainly attract interest on the trade market. Chicago could receive a good return in any deal. His defensive game is strong, and he is a right-shot, which teams covet. The Blackhawks defenseman will surely be a name to watch once the offseason begins.

Jason Dickinson might attract interest

Jason Dickinson made a ton of sense as an offseason trade candidate before the 2024-25 campaign. The veteran center enjoyed a career year in 2023-24, scoring 22 goals and 35 points. His 22 goals were a massive outlier, as his previous career high was nine.

However, the Blackhawks held onto Dickinson. And, as many expected, the veteran forward regressed back to the mean. The Georgetown, Ontario native has scored seven goals and 16 points in 59 games to this point in the season.

Dickinson's offensive regression is certainly a cause for concern. In saying this, it isn't entirely surprising. When players vastly outpace established career highs, it's not uncommon to see them fall back down to Earth shortly thereafter. Especially for players like Dickinson, who are entering the latter stages of their career.

Dickinson, like Murphy, will be a free agent in 2026. The veteran forward is unlikely to replicate his 2023-24 campaign. In saying this, there could certainly be a general manager who believes their team can get that form out of Dickinson again. It wouldn't be the first time an NHL team believed their team could fix a player who's offensive production had fallen off.

Even beyond that, Jason Dickinson brings value as a bottom-six option. And he has the ability to score 20-30 points a season in that sort of role. The 29-year-old could attract interest on the trade market this summer. It would be wise of Chicago to pull the trigger this time.