The eyes of the NHL world were on the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings for the Stadium Series on Saturday night. However, the biggest news of the night was not the game. The big bombshell came during the contest at Ohio Stadium. The Chicago Blackhawks traded defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers during the second period of the Stadium Series.

The Blackhawks have long considered a Seth Jones trade this season. In fact, Jones essentially requested a trade on his own, though it was more of an informal request. The Panthers decided to strike now as they prepare to defend their Stanley Cup championship this spring. With no further ado, let's take a look at this trade and give both Chicago and Florida grades for their respective parts of the deal.

Full trade

The Florida Panthers have acquired defenseman Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick from the Chicago Blackhawks. In exchange, the Blackhawks have acquired goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional 2026 first-round pick. Chicago will receive either Florida's 2026 or 2027 first-round pick in this deal. Florida's 2026 first-round pick is tied into the Matthew Tkachuk trade with the Calgary Flames made in July 2022. The Blackhawks are also retaining 25% of Jones's cap hit to facilitate this trade.

Panthers trade for Seth Jones

The Florida Panthers needed some depth on the blueline heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. For the most part, they only needed a depth option. A player who could stabilize the bottom pairing and provide important defensive insurance during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, general manager Bill Zito is certainly not afraid to make a splash, and this move certainly qualifies. Seth Jones is a legitimate top-four defenseman capable of skating on the first pairing if needed. Jones can contribute at both ends of the ice, and his offensive impact could change the game for the Panthers.

“Seth is an elite veteran defenseman and a proven leader in our league,” said Zito of his new player, via the team's official press release about the trade. “He has been one of the most consistent players of the past decade serving as a reliable workhorse on both sides of the puck, and he will help our club continue to compete at the highest level.”

It's this perception that helped the team make this move. However, it's a perception that may be a big misguided. Jones is a very good defenseman, and certainly better than many fans give him credit for. In saying this, there is a difference between very good and elite.

The new Panthers defender falls a bit short of the elite category. Jones has incredible offensive instincts, and there is a case to be made he is elite in terms of offensive production from the point. But his defense leaves a lot to be desired. Jones is solid in his own end of the ice, but he can often make crucial mistakes that can give opponents scoring chances.

As a result, this is quite the haul to give up. Spencer Knight is a former first-round pick who still has a ton of untapped potential. He looked like the heir apparent to Sergei Bobrovsky in Sunrise. Now, he could immediately start over Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom in The Windy City. Moreover, a first-round pick in either 2026 or 2027 could be a huge asset for Chicago, no matter where it lands.

The logic of adding Jones is very sound. Again, the new Panthers defenseman is a very good player who is a massive upgrade for this team. However, the team gave up quite a bit for him. It will be intriguing to see whether Florida handed two potential cornerstones to the Blackhawks as they try to ascend the standings within the next few seasons.

Blackhawks trade Seth Jones

Chicago had its chance to cash in on Seth Jones during the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Keeping Jones certainly made sense for the Blackhawks at this juncture. They had the ability to command a haul either way, but waiting until the summer had its benefits.

The Blackhawks elected to trade their veteran defender now. Given the package received, it makes a lot of sense. Knight has had some ups and downs throughout the early stages of his career. However, he is only 23 years old and has the potential to be a long-term starter in this league. Plus, he is NHL-ready right now.

Meanwhile, the first-round pick is a valuable asset. It is likely to wind up as a mid-to-late first, to be fair. However, these drafts both contain potential franchise cornerstones. Medicine Hat Tigers star Gavin McKenna is the prize of the 2026 NHL Draft, while Everett Silvertips star Landon DuPont is likely to go first in 2027.

The Blackhawks hope they can improve within these next few seasons. If they don't, though, they could package this pick with their own high pick and try to make a move for one of these incoming stars. If they do improve, these drafts have some intriguing players beyond the potential top picks. They could stock their prospect pipeline or make a massive trade to improve the roster.

The Blackhawks have a ton of options with their return for Seth Jones. There is certainly an argument to be made they could have received more in terms of quantity. Jones is signed for the next five seasons, after all. However, Chicago chose quality over quantity, and it could pay off in a massive way if Knight becomes the goalie many expect him to become.

Grades and final thoughts

The Blackhawks receive a fine grade for their part in the Seth Jones trade. Chicago may have their goaltender of the future as a result of this deal, and adding another first-round pick to their draft capital collection is never a bad thing. Meanwhile, the Panthers receive an average grade. Trading for Jones is nothing to scoff at. He improves the roster and could do so for a few years. In saying this, the cost is very hard to ignore. It could backfire on the defending Stanley Cup champions in a major way.

Florida Panthers grade: C

Chicago Blackhawks grade: B+