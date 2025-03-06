The future is now in Chicago. After years of success, followed by years of slow decline, the team is still in the midst of a full blown rebuild. In year two of the Connor Bedard era, GM Kyle Davidson has continued to straddle the line between keeping a competitive team on the ice while giving more and more young players from their system playing time. In order to figure out who will surround Bedard as a part of the next era of contending Blackhawks teams, Davidson must find room for these young players to grow at the highest level.

One of the biggest reasons why Chicago is still near the bottom of the NHL is due to its goaltending. Between the implosion that veteran Petr Mrazek has undergone, to the flashes that rising rookie Arvid Söderblom has shown, it has been a maddening display in net for the Hawks the majority of this season.

However, this flaw might be closer to having a solution. Söderblom continues to improve with each outing and should garner more playing time as the season draws to a close. Mrazek could still be traded before Friday, but it is unlikely. There's a decent chance he finishes the season in Chicago as a mentor to both Söderblom and the main part of their return in the Seth Jones trade: Spencer Knight.

Knight has shown even more flashes of being a top goaltender yet has been unable to seize the job from expensive veteran Sergei Bobrovsky in the crease. With the Blackhawks, he will have more of a chance to try and take over the gig or at least become a tandem with Söderblom. If the two of them can improve Chicago's goaltending situation while this season draws to a close, would Davidson and whomever is at head coach (the current interim is Anders Sörensen) allow Knight and Söderblom to open next season as 1A and 1B? It can't hurt to see what the young tandem has moving forward. It's still all about the future at the United Center, even if it is right now.

Blackhawks have already begun to fix miserable goalie room

Knight's first game between the pipes against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday was a very strong one. He notched 41 saves on 42 shots en route to the 5-1 win. It was yet another outing in which he showed that when it is all put together, Knight could be one of the league's best netminders. The decision to trade him to Chicago must have not been easy on Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito. The long-time boss of the Panthers was reportedly high on Knight' prospects.

Wednesday night was Söderblom's turn to start, and it wasn't the best night for the 25-year-old. He saved 22 of 26 shots in the 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators at home. Once again, there were flashes, particularly with a couple of nifty saves at different intervals in the matchup. Nevertheless, the Blackhawks' brass knows what is needed: consistency. Knight and Söderblom have tons of talent. Can they put it all together?

In a young team filled with players trying to make their mark in the league, the two goalies have a chance to stand out. One or both of them can give Chicago the quality long-term goalkeeping they've lacked since Corey Crawford. If so, then perhaps a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs could be in the cards sooner rather than later. Once that happens, watch out. The Blackhawks have been known to keep showing to the dance for long periods of time. Could the next long period of time begin again in 2025-26?