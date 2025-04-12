The Colorado Avalanche are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. The Avalanche have emerged as one of the best teams in the NHL over the last several years. Including 2025, they have made the postseason eight years running. Gabriel Landeskog and company won hardware in 2022, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning to lift the Stanley Cup.

That happened to be the final game Landeskog played before Friday night. The Avalanche captain is partaking in an AHL conditioning stint as he nears a return to the NHL. Colorado hopes having the veteran winger in the lineup gives them a boost come postseason time.

Beyond the return of Landeskog, the Avalanche have a strong roster. Cale Makar and Natha MacKinnon are two of the best in the league. Martin Necas has played well since being traded from the Carolina Hurricanes. And their goaltending has been strong following an in-season move for MacKenzie Blackwood.

The Avalanche have the pieces on the roster to make a run. However, these things are certainly easier said than done. They can go extremely well, or bottom out in the worst way. With this in mind, here are the dream and nightmare scenarios for the Avalanche in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Gabriel Landeskog makes instant impact in Avalanche's dream scenario

The return of Landeskog is something the Avalanche have anticipated for a while. As mentioned, the Colorado captain has not played an NHL game since 2022. That's a long time to go without game action for any professional athlete. Especially one who has played to the level Landeskog has.

The last time he played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Avalanche captain dominated. He scored 11 goals for Colorado in the 2022 postseason. He added another 11 assists in 20 games that season. Of course, this resulted in him lifting the Cup after the Avalanche defeated the Lightning.

In this dream scenario, the captain hits the ground running. He scores key goals and facilitates play in the offensive zone like he did before the injury. The Avalanche go on a deep playoff run as a result. And they give themselves a chance to lift another Stanley Cup with their captain on the ice.

Past flaws plague Avalanche in nightmare scenario

As mentioned, the Avalanche have been one of the NHL's best over the last several years. However, this hasn't always resulted in postseason success. In fact, they have not advanced past the second round since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Not having Landeskog on the ice certainly plays a role. However, the biggest flaw with Colorado was their goaltending. Alexandar Georgiev took the net for the last two postseasons. He did well enough in 2023, but 2024 was another story. He had a sub-.900 save percentage across 11 games in last year's postseason.

Beyond the goaltending woes is the injury issues. This was especially prevalent in 2023. Colorado has suffered some brutal injuries leading into the postseason. And it has hindered their ability to perform to their potential on the ice.

Injury issues are mostly out of their control. However, goaltending is another matter. The Avalanche completely overhauled their goaltending tandem during 2024-25. MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood are the options between the pipes this year.

This nightmare scenario sees one or both of these goalies struggling mightily in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado's offense can turn any game into a shootout. However, playing nothing but shootouts is a recipe for disaster in the NHL. At some point, you will need saves, and failing to get them is the worst-case scenario for this team.