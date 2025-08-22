The Baltimore Orioles are finishing out a lost season in 2025. Coming in with high expectations, they slipped out of the gate and never recovered. Adley Rutschman hit the injured list, providing a lane for their top prospect to shine. The Orioles have rewarded catcher Samuel Basallo with an eight-year contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“BREAKING: Catcher Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing an eight-year, $67 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. “Basallo, who just turned 21, is one of the best prospects in baseball, and less than a week after being called up, he has a long-term deal.”

Passan continued, “Samuel Basallo's deal with the Orioles, once completed, will begin next season and includes a club option as well. It can max out at $88.5 million and is the largest pre-arbitration extension for a catcher.”

Basallo has played three games for the Orioles, with three hits and five RBIs. They are banking on a big season from Basallo, whether that be at catcher or first base, next season to get them back to the playoffs. This year in the minors, he has played 33 games behind the plate, 20 at first, and 21 as the designated hitter.

Rutschman is a key piece to the Orioles' ‘Baby Bird' core. But he does not have the long-term extension. He is set to be a free agent in 2028. This contract is a bet on Basallo's development, but it also leads to a lot of questions about Rutschman's future with the organization. Can they co-exist by splitting the catcher duties? Or will Rutschman be out the door soon?

The Orioles have finally spent money on their young core, but need to keep that going in free agency. They lost Corbin Burnes to the Arizona Diamondbacks, setting the tone for a poor 2025 season. They need a front-line starter and a big bat to contend in the American League.

