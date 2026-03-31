The Colorado Avalanche have already earned a guaranteed spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. However, it sounds like key defenseman Cale Makar is dealing with an injury after the team's 9-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday. Makar received an official injury update, revealing his official status.

After suffering an upper-body injury against the Flames, reports indicate that Makar's injury is not deemed to be serious, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and RDS. Although it's good news, the 27-year-old defender could miss some games to get healthy for the postseason.

“On Cale Makar, don't believe it's too serious,” reported LeBrun. “But he will likely miss a few games in order to get him to 100 percent before the playoffs.”

The Avalanche only has nine games remaining on the schedule. It sounds like Makar is set to potentially miss at least the next three games. His official status for Wednesday's contest against the Vancouver Canucks remains up in the air. Colorado will likely announce its plans for Cale Makar before the start of that game.

Makar is enjoying another solid campaign with the Avalanche. The seven-year veteran has played in 73 games so far, recording 75 points (20 goals, 55 assists) for Colorado. His injury status is seemingly great news for a franchise hoping to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If Cale Makar is forced to miss some games before the postseason, the Avalanche will likely look for Sam Malinski to fill in for the starting line. Brent Burns, Nick Blankenburg, and Josh Manson could all see extended playing time as well.