One factor in the MVP race will be San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama's limited playing time, which, unlike the other candidates, clocks in at under 30 minutes per game. What if that were to change in the playoffs? A fair question to ask regarding one of the most dominant players. Amid Wembanyama's MVP race with Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he has led the Spurs to the second-best record in the Western Conference.

It's a feat that has stood the test of time, as the Spurs have hunkered down in the runner-up position, eyeing first place since December, the month in which San Antonio proved the defending champions were mortal. After a historic 24-1 record, the Spurs handed the Thunder three losses in 12 days, and with a limited Wembanyama.

For the Spurs, an extended Wembanyama could be the difference between a deep playoff run and reaching the NBA Finals, as Brian Windhorst pointed out, per ESPN's Get Up.

“One of the most important things in the NBA right now — Victor's minutes — is actually being used against him by some MVP voters because he's played way fewer minutes, for example, than LeBron, who's ineligible for the MVP,” Windhorst said. “But on the other hand, you have the ability to increase those minutes. Now, they have not done so on a regular basis. Having said that, when they play top opponents like Boston, like Detroit, a couple of weeks ago, they have pushed his minutes to 35/37.

“Will they be able to push his minutes to 37-38 minutes, five or six times, in the course of six days? He's never done that in the NBA before. But there is more Victor can give. I don't know what the long-term effects will be, but there is more that Victor can do,” Windhorst concluded.

Wembanyama recorded a double-double (41 points, 16 rebounds) with three blocks and one steal in the Spurs' 129-114 win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

SGA' MVP case isn't a lock due to Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says only Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama could upset this year's MVP race, which has been heavily in Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's favor, as he remains the odds-on favorite.

“There's no reason why we shouldn't declare him the winner. But Victor Wembanyama has been so impressive,” Windhorst said. “And this race for the No. 1 seed is crackling.”

The Spurs will face the Warriors on Wednesday.