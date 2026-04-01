The Anaheim Ducks have another injury to deal with, as star forward Cutter Gauthier got hurt in the team's 5-4 overtime loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Gauthier has already been ruled out by the Ducks for their Wednesday assignment on the road against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose.

“INJURY UPDATE: Cutter Gauthier has a lower body injury and did not join the team on the current road trip. He will miss tomorrow’s game in San Jose and is listed as day-to-day,” the Ducks wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The silver lining here for the Ducks is that Gauthier's injury does not seem to be of a serious nature, given the fact that he's not been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 NHL season. At the same time, it is a significant blow for Anaheim. Gauthier is their best player offensively, at least in terms of tangible production. He is leading the Ducks with 38 goals to go along with 27 assists for a total of 65 points through 73 games played.

Without Gauthier at the moment, the likes of Leo Carlsson, Beckett Sennecke and Chris Kreider will have extra pressure to deliver goals for Anaheim, which is trying to stave off challengers for the top spot in the Pacific Division in the Western Conference, as the NHL Stanley Cup Playoff looms.

The Ducks have a 41-28-5 record for 87 points through Tuesday, just two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers, who have a game to play Tuesday night.