The Colorado Avalanche took on the Calgary Flames in a late-season matchup. This game featured a bit of emotion, as Nazem Kadri faced his former team for the first time since a trade earlier in March. After the game, though, Colorado received unfortunate news regarding defenseman Cale Makar.

Makar left the game on Monday night during the second period, as noted by Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. The Avalanche rolled through the Flames without Makar, securing a 9-2 win. After the game, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed the superstar defenseman suffered an upper-body injury. Bednar said the team will know more about the injury on Tuesday.

It's hard to overstate Makar's importance to the Avalanche. He is widely considered a top-two defenseman in the NHL, if not the best in the league outright. He is certainly one of the best offensive defensemen in the league. Entering play Monday, Makar scored 20 goals and 72 points in 71 games.

Makar's offensive production is a bit down from previous years. He entered the 2025-26 campaign with back-to-back 90+ point seasons, a rarity for defensemen in the modern game. His 30-goal season in 2024-25 made him the ninth defenseman all-time to reach that mark. It was also just the 18th time a defenseman scored 30+ goals in a single year.

The Avalanche are currently sitting atop the NHL on 108 points. Colorado is on track to win the Presidents' Trophy for the first time since 2021. Their Stanley Cup quest, though, could take a major hit if Makar misses extended time. Fans should closely monitor this situation as it unfolds over the next few days.