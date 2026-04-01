Move over, Jacksonville, the Orlando Jaguars are here… at least for the 2027 NFL season.

That's right, with EverBank Stadium finishing up renovations that will leave it unable to host games next year, the Jaguars are hitting the road, taking their home games to Camping World Stadium in Orlando when they aren't playing games in London at Wembley Stadium.

Discussing this news at the NFL Annual League Meetings in Arizona, general manager James Gladstone explained how a move some may view as an inconvenience could actually be an opportunity in disguise, as it could help the team make some new fans in another area of Florida.

“I look at it as an exciting opportunity,” Gladstone said via ESPN. “You have a chance to breach a region of the state that [we] otherwise wouldn't have the luxury of doing, and any challenge just brings with it further chances for growth. … And obviously it's still far aways, so we've got the 2026 season to really focus our attention on [it], but looking forward to that moment once it comes.”

Head coach Liam Coen also commented on the news during the NFL's annual meeting, noting that he, too, is excited to introduce the Jaguars to a new fanbase who could stick with the team into the future.

“I do think it could be a way to connect with a new fan base,” Coen added. “[Are] there going to be challenges and stressors and things that we have to work through? Absolutely. But I do think generally for our brand and for Jacksonville Jaguars football, I don't think it's going to kill us.”

Sitting roughly two hours south of Jacksonville, it's fair to assume that there are plenty of Jaguars fans already in Orlando, even if history and geographic proximity may have the city firmly in Tampa Bay Buccaneers territory. Fortunately, because the Jaguars are expected to be pretty good next season, with two-way star Travis Hunter set to return to the field, who knows? Maybe the Jaguars will make a few new fans who are willing to make the drive to EverBank in 2028 and beyond once it's fully remodeled.