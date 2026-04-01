On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles played host to the Texas Rangers. As a result, Pete Alonso was facing his former teammate on the New York Mets, pitcher Jacob deGrom.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Alonso stepped up to the plate with the Orioles trailing 1-0. On a 1-1 count, Alonso officially arrived in Baltimore by belting his first Orioles home run off his former teammate, per Talkin' Baseball.

Thus tying the game at one.

Pete Alonso hits his first home run as an Oriole off of Jacob deGrom! pic.twitter.com/hwU7JSBzKS — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 31, 2026

As this story is being published, Texas leads Baltimore 8-3 in the bottom of the 9th inning. Also, Alonso is 2-for-4 at the plate. Meanwhile, deGrom pitched 4.2 innings, struck out seven, gave up six hits, and three earned runs.

In December, Alonso signed a whopping $155 million deal with Baltimore after becoming a free agent. So far, Alonso is batting .267 with four hits in his first full season in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Orioles are off to a 2-2 start to the season. Last year, they finished dead last in the American League East with a record of 75-87.

Alonso played with the Mets from 2019 to 2025. At the same time, deRom was in New York from 2014 to 2022. Since 2022, deRom has been with the Rangers.

Last year, Alonso finished his last season in New York, batting .272 with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and 170 hits. The latter of which was a career high, along with 41 doubles on the year.

In 2019, Alonso won the NL Rookie of the Year honors. Additionally, he became a five-time MLB All-Star in 2019 and from 2022 to 2025.

The Orioles and Rangers conclude their three-game series on Wednesday.