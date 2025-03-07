The Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins have swapped centers at the NHL trade deadline. After picking up Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders, Colorado is taking another swing. The Bruins are sending Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche for center Casey Mittelstadt, per multiple insiders.

The Athletic's Bruins beat reporter Fluto Shinzawa started the trade breaking with this, “Charlie Coyle has been traded to Colorado.”

Then, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta and TSN's Pierre LeBrun added Mittlestadt to the deal. Coyle is signed through 2025-26 at $5.25 million per season and Mittelstadt is due $5.75 million through 2027. This is not the end of the deal, per LeBrun, who said more will be added once it is official.

Anthony Di Marco of Daily FaceOff confirmed the rest of the return on social media. The Bruins are also getting a second-round pick and prospect Will Zellers. Zellers was taken in the third round last June and has 37 goals in 40 games in the USHL this season. It is a 2025 second-rounder and the Bruins are getting a 2026 fifth-rounder as well, per Pierre LeBrun.

Charlie Coyle, acquired by COL, is a middle-six shoot-first centre. Goes to the net and makes himself available for passes to the slot, has slick hands too. Decent size and physicality, and while he's deployed as a shut-down centre he hasn't had a great D impact. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/dSKuGwXWK4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Avalanche picked up Coyle to be a defensive centerman, even though analytics do not love his defensive impact. He was important in keeping the Maple Leafs at bay during the playoffs last year. While the models don't love his defense, he is a better defender than Brock Nelson and Mittelstadt. This helps free up Nathan MacKinnon to play offense-first shifts.

The Avalanche traded defenseman Bowen Byram to the Buffalo Sabres for Mittelstadt at last year's deadline. It was not the right fit in the Mile High City, so Mittelstadt will make his third NHL stop in Beantown. Boston needs more center depth and got it in this deal. They should be looking at the center market in free agency to give Mittelstadt someone else to work with in the top six.

