Madden 26 features 40 X-Factors, which are premium abilities reserved for only the very best players in the league. Overall, these X-Factor Abilities match an athlete's play style while giving them a major boost on the field. But not everybody knows about these X-Factors, or how to activate them. Therefore, we created a guide on all X-Factors in Madden 26 and how they work.

All Madden 26 X-Factors

Overall, there are 23 total X-Factors in Madden 26:

  1. Ankle Breaker – Increased fakeout rates on spin/juke/hurdles after the catch
  2. Avalanche – Successful Hit-Stick while running towards line of scrimmage results in a fumble
  3. Bazooka – Increases maximum throw distance
  4. Blitz – Wipes out resistance bars for all opposing blockers
  5. Blitz Radar – Highlights all opposing DBs and LBs for the QB
  6. Bottleneck – Increased likeliness to dominantly win any man press counter
  7. Brick Wall – QBs with this ability are more likely to break the first sack attempt
  8. Colossus – Increases a player's win rate and block shed speed even vs. double team blocks
  9. Dots – All passes are thrown with perfect accuracy
  10. Double Me – Increases a receiver's success rate on aggressive catches against single coverage
  11. Dual Threat – Increased chance of defeating pass blocks & knocking catches loose
  12. Escape Artist – Increases QB scramble speed
  13. Fearmonger – Pass rushers can apply significant pressure on QBs even while engaged with blockers
  14. First One Free – Increases HB's fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle
  15. Freight Train – Increases player's chance to break the next tackle
  16. Gambit – QBs can't be intercepted (by AI defenders) and have increased throwing speed
  17. Grab & Smash – Receivers have increased success chance on stiff arm and truck attempts following the catch
  18. Max Security – Increases receiver's success rate (and decreases knockout chance) on possession catches
  19. Mind Reader – Lets defender see offensive play art via coach cam
  20. Momentum Shift – All on-field opponents are knocked out of the zone or lose their progress towards entering it
  21. Mossed – Increased success on aggressive catches of 55+ yards regardless of coverage
  22. Omaha – QBs have full vision of secondary's defensive coverage pre-snap
  23. Phenom – Increased chance of winning first interaction against defender
  24. Pro Reads – Highlights first open receiver and ignores defensive pressure
  25. RAC' Em Up – Increases success rate on RAC catches
  26. Reinforcement – Increases chance of defeating run blocks and disrupting catches with tackles
  27. Relentless – Frees Rush Move attempts
  28. Route Artist – TBA
  29. Run & Gun – Perfect accuracy when throwing on the run
  30. Run Stuffer – Increases their win rate and block shed speed against one-on-one run blocks
  31. Satellite – Increases success rate on possession and RAC catches against single coverage
  32. Selfless – All on-field teammates enter the zone as well
  33. Shutdown – Makes DB coverage tighter. Furthermore, interceptions are more frequent on contested catches
  34. Truzz – Player cannot fumble once activated
  35. Universal Coverage – Guaranteed knockouts on nearly every play
  36. Unstoppable Force – Increases win rate and block shed speed against one-on-one pass blocks
  37. Vanguard – Nearly guaranteed dominant impact block wins
  38. Wrecking Ball – Increases success rate on trucks and stiff arms
  39. YAC' em Up – Nearly guaranteed to break every first post-catch tackle
  40. Zone Hawk – Increases rate of interceptions while in zone coverage

Overall, that includes all 40 X-Factors in Madden 26

How to Activate X-Factors in Madden 26

To activate an X-Factor in Madden 26, you must enter the zone. Overall, these are minor objectives you need to complete in order to activate your X-Factor. They may require you to complete a certain number of passes consecutively. Others may require you to break tackles, gain a certain amount of yards, or something else.

Article Continues Below

Overall, to know your X-Factor's activation requirement, just hold R2/RT and look at the bottom left corner of the screen. There, you'll see all eligible players with an X-Factor, and how you can activate it.

To know if a player's X-Factor is activated, simply look under their player model to see a giant red X. Essentially, this X indicates that your X-Factor is currently activated.

However, while you enjoy your X-Factors, keep in mind that your enemy has them, too. Therefore, you need to prevent your opponents from activating their X-Factors, if possible. Meanwhile, it's important you also keep in mind the various Superstar abilities in the game, too.

Overall, the main difference between Superstar Abilities and X-Factors is that the latter are more powerful, and more rare to come across.

Overall, that wraps up our guide on all X-Factors in Madden 26, and how to activate them. Keep in mind that not all X-Factors have a player assigned to them. But depending on your Superstar build, you may see others thrown in the mix.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.

More Gaming News
Madden 26 Team Builder Guide - How to Import to Franchise
Madden 26 Team Builder Guide – How to Import to FranchiseMassimo Marchiano ·
How To Showboat In Madden 26
How To Showboat In Madden 26Massimo Marchiano ·
Madden 26 How to Create Custom Playbooks
Madden 26 How to Create Custom PlaybooksMassimo Marchiano ·
Madden 26 How to Catch The Ball - All Catching Types Explained
Madden 26 How to Catch The Ball – All Catching Types ExplainedMassimo Marchiano ·
Madden 26 Kicking Guide - Field Goals, Punts, & Kickoffs
Madden 26 Kicking Guide – Field Goals, Punts, & KickoffsMassimo Marchiano ·
All Active Locker Codes for PGA Tour 2K25
All Active Locker Codes for PGA Tour 2K25Massimo Marchiano ·