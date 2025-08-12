Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden is making a dream come true for his grandmother. The Packers first-round NFL Draft pick this year, who is already making a difference on the field, bought a new home for his grandmother with one of his first NFL paychecks.

Golden says that his family went through housing insecurity for most of his young life. It was a primary reason why he was motivated to buy a house for his beloved family member.

“It was hard growing up without a home,” Golden said, per KPRC TV in Houston. “But I feel like God put us through that for a reason. That’s what keeps me going as a man.”

A video went viral online sharing the moment Golden presented his grandmother with the home. That video was shared by RE/MAX, and reposted by ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

The big surprise from Packers first-round pick Matthew Golden.

“It’s a big milestone for me,” Golden said about the experience. “Something my mom and grandma always taught me was to always give back to my people.”

Golden was selected 23rd overall in the 2025 draft. He played his college football at Texas and Houston.

Matthew Golden hopes to make a big impact for the Packers

Golden is one of several Packers wideouts looking to get a lot of targets this year. Green Bay has struggled in the passing game since the departure of Aaron Rodgers, and quarterback Jordan Love is hoping to pump up his passing numbers this season.

The rookie wide receiver had an outstanding 2024 season at Texas. Golden had 58 receptions for 987 yards with the Longhorns, to go with nine touchdown catches. He helped lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Ohio State in a semi-final game.

Golden posted one reception for seven yards, in Green Bay's first preseason game against the New York Jets.