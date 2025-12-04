It seems like everything is right in the world again. Well, at least for Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg.

The Mavericks notched their third straight win on Wednesday after beating the Miami Heat, 118-108, at American Airlines Center. Flagg led the scoring with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He also had six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Dallas is now 2-1 since Anthony Davis returned from a finger injury, which forced him to miss 14 games. The Mavericks went 3-11 in that stretch.

Now that he's back, Flagg admitted that it feels “so much better” when Davis is on the floor, as reported by ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“Obviously, the caliber of the player that he is. You know, I think just with him and Klay (Thompson) on the court at the same time, the amount of gravity those two guys have, pulling defenses toward them and creating space out there, it's huge for me,” added the 18-year-old forward.

Cooper Flagg says it’s “so much better” for the Mavericks when Anthony Davis is on the floor pic.twitter.com/Hxt4PlyoYn — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) December 4, 2025

Article Continues Below

Davis had 17 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks against the Heat. Thompson, meanwhile, added 17 points, including five-three-pointers, off the bench. The Mavericks improved to 8-15.

Davis, a 10-time All-Star, has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Still, he remains a two-way force when he's on the court.

The Mavericks have had an inconsistent roster this season due to injuries, with Davis, Thompson, Derek Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Kyrie Irving all missing time.

They, however, have looked good in recent days, with Flagg getting more comfortable as one of the focal points of their offense.