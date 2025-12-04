The San Antonio Spurs showed their growing depth on Wednesday night in a hard-fought 114-112 road win vs. the Orlando Magic to close out a demanding back-to-back. The Spurs moved to 15-6 while dealing with the ongoing Victor Wembanyama injury, a stretch that has required every part of the rotation to step up.

Rookie guard Dylan Harper delivered another strong effort off the bench with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The poise he showed in key stretches helped stabilize the group around De’Aaron Fox, who handled the late scoring load. After the two-point win, Harper spoke at the broadcast booth, and his message reflected how this roster continues to succeed despite missing major contributors.

Spurs play-by-play voice Jacob Tobey posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing Harper’s full comments from the conversation after the win over the Magic.

“It shows our depth and how deep we are.”

“It shows our depth and how deep we are.” @spurs rookie Dylan Harper on what the win tonight against Orlando means. He also talks about what it took on the second night of a back-to-back and what it’s like to play on a winning team being such a high draft pick! pic.twitter.com/XtTUYWyDv3 — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) December 4, 2025

The statement matched exactly what the game required. The Magic tied the score at 112 after Franz Wagner sank three free throws with 7.7 seconds left. Fox answered with two free throws of his own with 1.4 seconds remaining, putting San Antonio back in front. On the last play, center Luke Kornet blocked Wagner’s layup at the buzzer to seal the result, a moment that emphasized how prepared every player has been in this stretch.

San Antonio is 7-2 over its last nine games without Wemby, gaining momentum behind a wide mix of contributors. Harper, Keldon Johnson, Kornet, and others have kept the Spurs steady through tough scheduling. The road sweep showed how quickly the team adjusts, winning with different scorers and defenders each night.

As Wembanyama works toward a return, the Spurs depth continues to define this early season, offering a clear sign that San Antonio can compete with any opponent when its full rotation is engaged.