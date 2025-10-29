Victor Olofsson didn't just put himself in the Colorado Avalanche's history books on Tuesday night. He put himself in a company that includes some of the most recognizable names in franchise lore, further proving that adding the veteran scorer to this roster was one of the more savvy moves of the past summer for the Avalanche's general manager, Chris MacFarland. In an 8-4 win over the New Jersey Devils, Olofsson recorded three goals and two assists, becoming the fourth player over the age of 30 in Avalanche history to tally five points in a game.

Olofsson became the fourth different player in Avalanche team history (since 1995-96) to record a five-point game at age 30 or older, following Joe Sakic (Feb. 15, 2007 & Jan. 2, 2001), Milan Hejduk (Dec. 9, 2007) and Claude Lemieux (Nov. 18, 1997),” via the NHL Morning Skate.

Olofsson has been a good fit with the Avalanche because of his ability to be a complementary sniper alongside the league's best. He first showed that ability with the Buffalo Sabres when he was on Jack Eichel's flank, which was the reason why the Vegas Golden Knights gave him the chance to continue his career last season. While his Golden Knights tenure was short, he showed that he could still score, and the Avalanche took a chance on him this season.

Olofsson isn't as effective at 5-on-5, which is why he plays on the team's third line. However, he has found a home on the top powerplay unit with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. It's hard for Olofsson not to have success when he is feeding off two of the game's best.

MacKinnon and Makar also joined in on the action in Tuesday night's win. MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, while Makar chipped in four assists of his own. The Avalanche now have the most points in the NHL with 16, tied with the Utah Mammoth, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Pittsburgh Penguins.