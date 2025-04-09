Since 2022, Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog hasn't touched the ice. He's been battling injury after injury. Even though Landeskog has had doubts about returning to the Avalanche, there is some good news.

According to ESPN's Kristin Shilton, she reported some good news to the Colorado faithful.

“The Avalanche announced Wednesday that Landeskog has been assigned to a conditioning stint with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles,” the post reads.

“That puts Landeskog in line to play his first professional hockey game since Colorado hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2022.”

Even though he's battled a barrage of injuries, the winger has proven to be effective on the ice. After the Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen before the trade deadline, they need all the depth they can get.

Landeskog had 59 points in the Stanley Cup winning year for Colorado. He showed his true playoff peak that year as well, registering a +/- of 15, as well as 22 points.

His experience paid off, especially for a young Avalanche team at the time. Guys like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were just hitting their primes.

Someone like the Swedish winger set the tone of what is to be expected in the playoffs. Since his injury, the Avalanche haven't found much success.

Gabriel Landeskog could return in time for Avalanche

While the competition continues to be tougher, missing that veteran presence could be a big proponent. With the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars securing playoff spots, Colorado is hoping to find its own.

Although Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland dropped an ominous update about Landeskog, those times might be over. For the left winger to be skating and participating in a game is a major step forward.

At this point, the team will continue to do business as usual without Landskog. However, if they manage to secure that playoff spot, then it might be more imperative for him to return.

Still, risking his long-term health for a playoff spot isn't ideal. With his injury history, slow and steady might be the recipe for success, regardless if Landeskog or the team wants it.

No matter what, the progress he's making is night and day compared to even one month ago. At the end of the day, his progress and physically ready he will be is a main focus.

Teams could go at him on the ice and be ultra physical. Every possible scenario will be up for consideration as the NHL playoffs are set to take place in a matter of weeks.