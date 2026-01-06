The search for the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is officially underway, guided by a partnership with deep collegiate roots. Following a difficult three-win season, owner Mark Davis confirmed that minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek will jointly lead the effort to find a new leader for the sidelines.

This reunion of former Michigan teammates signifies a shift toward a football-focused approach for a franchise often criticized for impulsive decisions. With the top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft secured, the stakes are high for Brady and Spytek to identify a coach who can maximize the talent of a young roster while establishing long-term stability in Las Vegas.

Recent reports from NBC Sports suggest that the influence of the Patriot Way could soon dominate the organization. Rumors are circulating that Brady is making the case to bring in current Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores as the next head coach, potentially pairing him with former Giants coach Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator.

Both men have extensive experience with the championship culture of New England, as Daboll was an assistant during several Super Bowl runs. Flores is viewed as the closest thing to Bill Belichick currently in the league, offering a disciplined style that contrasts with the previous regime.

Commenting on the potential pairing on social media, Art Stapleton noted that a combination of Brian Flores as HC and Brian Daboll at OC would be wild. He added that such a move would likely mess with Bill Belichick's mind.

Despite the pending lawsuit involving Flores and several NFL teams, the Raiders may be uniquely positioned to overlook legal complications given their history of litigation against the league. Brady and Flores are believed to have a strong relationship, dating back to their interest in bringing the quarterback to Miami years ago.

This rumored move follows a realization that the previous win-now philosophy was a major miscalculation. By firing Pete Carroll after just one season, the organization has finally acknowledged it is in a full-blown rebuild.

The front office is now prioritizing a staff that can develop a future franchise quarterback while providing the internal structure that was missing throughout 2025.