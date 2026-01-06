Recently, the Detroit Lions' 2025 season came to an end with a surprising road win over the Chicago Bears in an NFC North divisional battle. While that win may have given the Lions the slightest bit of momentum heading into the offseason, it was still a rough campaign for the Lions this year, missing out on the playoffs altogether after earning the top seed in the NFC a year ago.

Recently, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked how he would rate his performance as a head coach this season.

“Not good enough. We didn’t get in,” Campbell said, via transcript from the team, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “I mean we underachieved, so not good. I’m going to give myself a freaking ‘F.’”

Campbell received criticism for taking over the Lions' playcalling duties at one point this season, which didn't exactly produce sparkling results for the team and had fans wishing that Ben Johnson was still around.

Article Continues Below

Still, Campbell found something positive to say about the season as well.

“Well, I’m proud of the way these guys just responded every week,” Campbell said. “That’s not easy. You win, you lose, you win, you lose, you win. And for these guys to — of course it can get frustrating, but they came back to work every Wednesday and they went after it, they tried to improve. You go out to the games and they bust their [butt] and it just sometimes it didn’t work the way you wanted it to.”

The upcoming offseason will be an important one for a Lions team that at one point looked like the next big thing in the NFC but now is at risk of being passed by several other up and coming teams, including the Bears, who will host a playoff game next week.