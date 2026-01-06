The Los Angeles Rams should get Davante Adams back for their playoff game, and that will help them continue to be part of a dominant season by NFC West teams. And here are bold predictions for the Rams' NFC Wild Card game against the Panthers.

These teams met in the regular season, and the Panthers pulled off a surprising 31-28 win. A 43-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan midway through the fourth quarter turned out to be the difference.

But will the playoff game look the same? Or will the Rams roll?

Rams QB Matthew Stafford will throw 3 TD passes

The Panthers are a true middle-of-the-pack defense. That means the Rams can run and pass on them. Look for a mix of both, with Stafford’s yardage total held down a little bit. Maybe he passes for over 250 yards, but he should be sub-300.

However, when it comes time to score, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Colby Parkinson will give the Panthers problems in the red zone.

Stafford gives the Rams an edge over every team based on his mental sharpness, according to ESPN.

“He's the smartest football player I've ever played with,” center Coleman Shelton said.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has seen it, too.

“I'll never forget that first day,” LaFleur said. “[And just seeing] how fluid that walk-through went and how he was able to rattle off plays. Obviously, it wasn't like a game plan or anything, but it still was pretty intense, if you will. And so in that moment, even though I knew he was pretty dang smart, that was just very eye-opening to like, ‘Hey, we better be on it too.'”

And it makes life easier for his teammates. Karen Williams got a Stafford tutorial in his rookie season.

“He told me the nickel's coming,” Williams said. “I'm like, ‘Dang, how do you know that? But I appreciate you because he ended up coming.'

“It takes a lot off of me because I don't got to look too many different places. I look, scan here, and scan here. Oh, he's coming? OK, bet that's my guy. And he makes that clear and obvious.”

WR Puka Nacua will go over 100 yards receiving

With Adams back on the field, the Panthers have to honor him. But Adams may not be at 100%, so Stafford will feed Nacua early and often.

Article Continues Below

This should mean plenty of yards and perhaps double-digit catches for Nacua, who led the NFL in receptions this season with 129.

Stafford said Nacua brings a ton of help to the Rams’ offense, according to a post on X by Stu Jackson.

“Matthew Stafford on Puka Nacua:

“I think his play style rubs off on everybody on our team, not just offense. I think our defense looks at him as like, ‘Sh–, we'll ride with that guy all day.' And I know that's how we feel on offense.”

Rams' defense will hold Bryce Young to one TD pass

In the first meeting, Young torched the Rams for three TDs despite completing only 15 passes. He also burned the Rams for a game-winning fourth-quarter drive. McMillan said it showed Young’s grit after that game, according to ESPN.

“His demeanor, his aura when it comes to late drives is contagious,” McMillan said. “The proof is in the pudding. He’s done it now, what did you say, 11 times? The fact that your leader on offense can do that, you know, it speaks volumes for sure.”

This time, the Rams will be able to get more pressure on Young. They sacked him twice in the first meeting.

Part of the problem Young will have against the Rams is the same thing he hasn’t been able to fix against any team, according to a post on X by Kurt Warner.

“I know #BryceYoung has come a long way from his rookie year, but until he cleans up his feet in the pocket & learns to set strong & ready at top of drop, it will be really hard to take that next step! It causes him to be late & miss a lot of throws & with his limited arm strength, playing late is not a winning proposition a lot of the time!”

OK, it's time to make a pick for the winner of this game. It's pretty obvious from the bold predictions. The Rams should get four touchdowns, adding one on the ground. Give the Panthers the same. And that makes the final score: Rams 28, Panthers 17.