The NFL's free agency period for 2026 is now in full swing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are making it very clear that they want to win the championship. General Manager Omar Khan has been very aggressive in the open market, and one of his biggest wins was getting veteran running back Rico Dowdle, who is very dynamic. This strategic acquisition gives the Pittsburgh offensive backfield a much-needed boost alongside Jaylen Warren after losing Kenneth Gainwell to the Buccaneers in free agency.

The Steelers are signing former Panthers and Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle, per @Schultz_Report. Dowdle's coming off two straight 1,000+ yard rushing seasons 😤 pic.twitter.com/o4uQfnAcH6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 9, 2026

Bringing Dowdle into the fold is a massive step forward — with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons — for an offense trying to establish a significantly more balanced attack after averaging just 101.1 YPG (26th in the NFL) on the ground last season. He proved during his previous stops that he can handle early-down physical running while also serving as a highly capable pass-catcher out of the backfield. By adding this dual-threat capability, the Steelers have forced opposing defensive coordinators to respect the ground game in ways they simply did not have to last year.

But if this historic franchise really wants to win another Lombardi Trophy, the hard work in the front office is far from over. Getting a good running back is just one piece of a much bigger and more complicated championship puzzle that is being put together right now. Pittsburgh needs to shift its focus to the most important position in the game right away in order to get the most out of the money they have already spent on offense.

Building the Ultimate Arsenal

The exciting signing of Dowdle is not an isolated event; it fits perfectly with the huge trade the Steelers just made to get star wide receiver Michael Pittman. Getting Pittman to the Steel City was a huge statement of intent that completely changed the ceiling and floor of this aerial passing attack that desperately needed a WR2 to complement last season's acquisition of WR1 DK Metcalf.

TRADED 🚨 Michael Pittman is being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/MuAvTDScYu — X Picks (@XPicks25) March 9, 2026

Defensive backs will now have to constantly choose their poison when lining up against two of the most dominant, big-bodied receivers in the NFL. If defenses decide to roll safety help toward Metcalf to prevent the deep ball, Pittman will consistently feast on single coverage in the intermediate areas of the field.

Throwing the Dowdle-Warren tandem into this designed offensive mix only amplifies the immense stress placed on opposing defensive coordinators. If defenses drop too many men into coverage to stop this terrifying receiving duo, Dowdle and Warren will find massive running lanes and incredibly light boxes to exploit all game long.

Securing the Hall of Fame Quarterback

This leads us to the move the Steelers must make next, they must re-sign Aaron Rodgers. It would be a huge mistake to let the legendary quarterback walk away after spending money and draft capital on this supporting cast. The main reason for getting Pittman and signing Dowdle is to give Rodgers the best offensive weapons for his second year with the team, which fans are very excited about.

During his debut season in Pittsburgh last year, Rodgers showed brilliant flashes of his MVP-caliber pedigree, but he often lacked the consistent weaponry needed to sustain elite, week-to-week production. Now that the Steelers signed a familiar face of Rodgers — former Super Bowl head coach Mike McCarthy — he knows what exactly is needed to make this offense to succeed.

The vital chemistry between a veteran quarterback and his head coach and play-caller after 13 years and a Super Bowl ring together should make this transition seamless. Also, the veteran quarterback needs a certain level of offensive firepower to make the most of his quickly closing championship window late in his career. The bold moves to get Pittman and Dowdle were clear, undeniable signs from the front office that they are fully committed to meeting Rodgers' notoriously high championship standards.

Re-signing the future first-ballot Hall of Famer is now the essential component that keeps this entire organizational strategy together, not just an intriguing offseason option. The Steelers have built a roster that is fully prepared to win a Super Bowl right now by bravely pushing all of their proverbial chips into the middle of the table. The only sensible conclusion to Omar Khan's brilliant, aggressive offseason plan is to bring Aaron Rodgers back to spearhead this terrifying new offense.