The WWE 2K26 Release Date has been confirmed, with a new trailer showing off Gameplay and more. Furthermore, we now know about the game's different editions, cover stars, and early access dates ahead of launch. This year, WWE 2K26 brings love to every mode, adding new content in virtually every aspect of the game. Without further ado, let's take a look.

WWE 2K26 Release Date – March 13th, 2026

The WWE 2K26 Release Date is Friday, March 13th, 2026, with an Early Access Release Date March 6th, 2026. It is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Furthermore, four different editions of the game are available for pre-order:

WWE 2K26 Standard Edition – $69.99 Base Game Joe Hendry Pack* WWE 2K25 Standard Edition*

WWE 2K26 King – $99.99 All of the Above King of Kings Edition Pack Ringside Pass Premium Season 1 7-Day Early Access

WWE 2K26 Attitude Era Edition – $129.99 All of the above (including 7-Day Early Access) Attitude Era Edition Pack Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1-4 Superstar Mega Boost

WWE 2K26 Monday Night War Edition – $149.99 All of the above (including 7-Day Early Access) Monday Night War Edition Pack Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1-6 WrestleMania 42 Pack



*- indicates pre-order bonus

Regardless of which version you pre-order, you receive a free digital copy of WWE 2K25's Standard Edition instantly. Therefore, while you wait for the next WWE 2K game, this makes for a great deal.

WWE 2K26 Gameplay

WWE 2K26 brings the classic WWE 2K experience we've all come to love and cherish over the years. However, 2K26 brings plenty of improvements across the board.

Perhaps the biggest feature is the game's massive roster size, which includes over 400 playable WWE Superstars and Legends. You'll see the obvious additions like John Cena and Hulk Hogan, as well as many other memorable faces from the league's history.

Furthermore, WWE 2K26 features even more match types, including I Quit, Inferno, and Dumpster. Additionally, you'll still have access to a wide variety of classic modes to dive into like MyFACTION, MyRISE, Universe, The Island, MyGM, and more.

Article Continues Below

Speaking of these modes, the developers have put a bit of love into each one. The Island returns with a new Scrapyard Brawl Arena. Furthermore, they added the WWE Draft into Universe Mode. Conduct a draft then control weekly shows, PLEs, Superstar Rivalries, and outcomes. Additionally, other improvements include:

A Universe Creation Wizard

Improved Money in the Bank Cash-ins

Additional Promo Types

Overall, WWE 2K26 offers a familiar experience for fans of the series. But the new features, especially in Universe, definitely sound interesting. But what abot Showcase?

WWE 2K26 Story

Technically, WWE 2K26 features multiple stories across different modes. This year's Showcase centers around veteran Wrestler CM Punk. Relive his biggest rivalry battles throughout Punk's long career.

At 47 years old, Jack Brooks (CM Punk) has lot a of stories to tell. Before his retirement and time in AEW, Brooks enjoyed a pretty successful WWE career, in which he boasted the 10th longest title reign in the league's history. Since his return, it's like he's never left. The current Heavyweight World Champion will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the WWE 2K26 Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, and more. We hope you enjoy the upcoming installment. In the meantime, feel free to check our review of WWE 2K25.

For more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.