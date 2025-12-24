The College Football Playoff quarterfinals open on New Year’s Eve with a marquee Cotton Bowl matchup between No. 10 Miami Hurricanes and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, setting the stage for a clash between contrasting strengths and rising stars.

Miami enters the postseason with huge momentum after a gritty 10-3 road win over Texas A&M Aggies, while the defending champions, Ohio State look to reassert itself following a 10-13 loss to Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State, continues to be defined by efficiency and star power. Despite the conference title loss, the Buckeyes remain one of the most complete teams in the country, pairing the nation’s top-ranked defense with an offense led by Heisman finalist Julian Sayin.

The sophomore quarterback has quickly established himself as the engine of Ohio State’s attack, drawing admiration even from opposing players. That respect was evident when Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. spoke about Sayin in his recent media briefing this week.

“For his age, he’s very knowledgeable of the game,” said Bain Jr., via Eleven Warriors. “He’s got the mindset to carry him very far. He's a real smart young guy. Like as a sophomore, you wouldn't expect nobody to have the mindset and skill set that he does, but he does and he’s going out and playing just as if he was a fifth- or fourth-year guy.”

Bain’s comments came ahead of a matchup that will test Sayin’s composure. Miami’s defense overwhelmed Texas A&M with seven sacks, and the Hurricanes boast one of the most dangerous pass-rushing duos in the country in Bain and Akheem Mesidor. Quick decisions and clean execution will be essential for Buckeyes' signal-caller.

Miami’s opening-round victory was fueled by a dominant defensive effort and a resurgent ground game. Running back Mark Fletcher, who had been eased back into action following a November injury against SMU, delivered his most impactful performance of the season. Fletcher gashed the Aggies for 172 yards on just 17 carries, providing balance to an offense that leaned heavily on physicality and ball control.

The programs also share a rich postseason history, most notably the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, where Ohio State stunned Miami in double overtime to claim a national title. More than two decades later, both teams return to the spotlight, chasing another defining moment.