The Chargers have already clinched their spot in the playoffs by virtue of their 11-4 record. However, they'll be without linebacker Denzel Perryman over the last two games of the regular season.

NFL appeals officer Jordy Nelson upheld Perryman's two-game suspension, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The linebacker was originally suspended for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

Perryman received a similar suspension in 2023. The league clearly took that into account when doling out this new punishment. They'll hope the linebacker will get the message about how they feel about his dangerous hits.

The two week break will give Perryman plenty of time to reflect. Los Angeles is still battling for the highest seed in the playoffs they could get. But the fact his suspension comes with a postseason spot already locked up alienates some of the on-field issues.

Perryman has has started 10 games for the Chargers in 2025, racking up 47 tackles, four coming for a loss and three passes defended. While his numbers may not jump off the page, Perryman is still a respected veteran linebacker. His absence will certainly be noted over the last two games of the season.

While quarterback Justin Herbert gets all the shine, Los Angeles' defense has been key to their success in 2025. They enter Week 17 ranked third in total defense, allowing 283.1 yards per game. The Chargers have excelled against the pass, ranking sixth overall by allowing 179.3 YPG.

Perryman will just have to watch over the next two weeks. But the Chargers will hope his return adds another spark to their defense.