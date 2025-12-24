It only took a few minutes for the game to get chippy between the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on Tuesday.

With seven minutes left in the first quarter, LaMelo Ball drove to the basket on the left side. But as he was about to make a layup, Kyshawn George shoved him to the floor. Ball didn't like the hard foul and tried to go after George before his teammates held him back.

George was whistled for a flagrant foul.

LaMelo Ball was HEATED after this foul from Kyshawn George 😳 George received a Flagrant 1 foul.

The 24-year-old playmaker is usually cool and calm, but at that time, he showed that he also has fire and anger in him.

In the end, it was Ball who had the last laugh as the Hornets walloped the Wizards, 126-109. Ball led the way with a game-high 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting on top of nine assists.

He had plenty of help as six other Hornets finished in double-digit scoring, including Brandon Miller, who had 20 points, four rebound, and four assists. Moussa Diabate had a double-double of 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Ball has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons, so it's always nice to see him on the court. The one-time All-Star remains one of the most talented players in the league with his handles, vision, and shotmaking.

There have been rumors that the Hornets, who drafted Ball as the third overall pick in 2020, are now willing to trade him, especially with the rise of rookie Kon Knueppel.

Charlotte will return to action on Friday against the Orlando Magic.