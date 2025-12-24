Championship week has arrived. For fantasy football managers still standing, every decision now carries season-defining weight. Week 17 is no longer about long-term upside or stash value. It's about volume and exploiting matchups with ruthless efficiency. With several teams already eliminated from playoff contention, motivation, health, and game script matter as much as talent.

Below is a breakdown of the top wide receiver plays and high-upside sleepers who can swing fantasy championships in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season.

Week 17 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Puka Nacua, LAR (@ ATL)

Puka Nacua delivered one of the most dominant wide receiver performances of the season in Week 16. He hauled in 12 of 16 targets for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks. With Davante Adams sidelined due to knee and hamstring injuries, Nacua functioned as the unquestioned focal point of the Rams’ passing attack. He responded with a career-high yardage total.

The explosion included three receptions of 40-plus yards. Nacua also set the tone early with a 54-yard catch on Los Angeles’ third drive. Even if Adams returns in Week 17, Nacua’s role, target share, and ability to win at all three levels of the field make him an elite WR1 against Atlanta.

Smith-Njigba overcame a quiet first half to finish with eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s overtime win against the Rams. He was held without a reception before halftime but erupted late. That included a critical touchdown in overtime.

Smith-Njigba now owns a staggering 143 targets on the season. His ability to command volume regardless of coverage or game script makes him one of the safest fantasy football plays at the position. Against a Carolina defense that has struggled with speed and route technicians, Smith-Njigba remains a locked-in WR1.

Ja’Marr Chase, CIN (vs. ARI)

Chase continued his yardage dominance in Week 16. He caught nine of 11 targets for 109 yards in a blowout win over Miami. Sure, he hasn’t scored a touchdown in six consecutive games. However, his underlying usage remains elite. Since Joe Burrow’s return from injured reserve, Chase has posted 31 receptions for 395 yards across four games.

The lack of touchdowns feels more like variance than decline. That's especially true with Chase consistently drawing double coverage and still winning. Facing an Arizona secondary that has allowed multiple explosive passing games this season, Chase profiles as a high-floor, high-ceiling WR1 this week.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

AJ Brown, PHI (@ BUF)

Brown reminded fantasy football managers of his dominance in Week 16. He caught nine passes for 95 yards against Washington. After a bizarre two-target outing the week prior, Brown immediately reasserted himself as the centerpiece of Philadelphia’s passing game. He now has double-digit targets in five of his last six games.

Sure, Buffalo presents a challenging matchup. Brown’s combination of physicality, route-running, and red-zone usage, though, keeps him firmly in WR1 territory. Even in tougher matchups, volume this consistent is impossible to ignore.

Jauan Jennings, SF (vs. CHI)

Jennings continues to be one of the most reliable touchdown scorers in fantasy football’s second half. He found the end zone for the fourth straight game in Week 16. He caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis. That extended his late-season surge to seven scores over his last seven starts.

Note that Ricky Pearsall's and George Kittle’s respective statuses are uncertain due to an ankle injury. Jennings could once again operate as one of Brock Purdy’s primary red-zone options. Chicago’s defense has struggled against physical receivers. That makes Jennings a strong WR2 or flex play with touchdown upside.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. DAL)

McLaurin’s Week 16 stat line had three catches for 53 yards.It was muted by quarterback instability after Marcus Mariota exited with a hand injury. Before that point, McLaurin was effective early, highlighted by a 40-yard strike down the sideline.

His Week 17 outlook hinges heavily on Washington’s quarterback situation. If Josh Johnson starts, McLaurin becomes a risky but still potentially viable flex option based on his big-play ability. Against a Dallas defense prone to coverage breakdowns, McLaurin’s ceiling remains intact. That's even if his floor is shakier than usual.

Injury and Late-Week Notes

With no bye weeks remaining, fantasy football managers must navigate health and late-week motivation carefully. Monitor the status of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Rashee Rice, Ryan Flournoy, and Pat Bryant throughout the week. Any surprise inactivity or snap limitation could drastically alter lineup decisions in the final hours before kickoff.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – 2025

30. Michael Pittman, IND (vs. JAX)

29. Parker Washington, JAX (@ IND)

28. Deebo Samuel, WAS (vs. DAL)

27. Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. DET)

26. Troy Franklin, DEN (@ KC)

25. Michael Wilson, ARI (@ CIN)

24. DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ BUF)

23. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (@ LV)

22. Stefon Diggs, NE (@ NYJ)

21. Jauan Jennings, SF (vs. CHI)

20. Jakobi Meyers, JAX (@ IND)

19. Drake London, ATL (vs. LAR)

18. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. DAL)

17. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DET)

16. Jameson Williams, DET (@ MIN)

15. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. ARI)

14. Nico Collins, HOU (@ LAC)

13. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ WAS)

12. Mike Evans, TB (@ MIA)

11. Christian Watson, GB (vs. BAL)

10. DJ Moore, CHI (@ SF)

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ MIN)

8. Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ KC)

7. Zay Flowers, BAL (@ GB)

6. A.J. Brown, PHI (@ BUF)

5. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. ARI)

4. Chris Olave, NO (@ TEN)

3. George Pickens, DAL (@ WAS)

2. Puka Nacua, LAR (@ ATL)

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (@ CAR)

Bottom line

In championship week, trust volume, follow the injury reports relentlessly, and avoid overreacting to one-week anomalies. Wide receivers with established roles, strong quarterback connections, and favorable game environments are the safest path to a title. Stay flexible, stay informed, and make every lineup spot count.